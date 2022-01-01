Mustapha CHABANE

Your advertisement concerning the position held all my attention. I think, indeed, and in all modesty that my background on engineer and my experience enable me to exert this function within your honorable institution.

The various functions which were entrusted to me until now learned how to me to adapt very quickly to the requirements which globalisation imposes to us, and challenges of the twenty and first century. Having organized and taken part in an active way in several national and international congresses, , on the sets of themes related to water, such as desalination using membrane technology , membrane solute interaction modeling, as well as the quality of the water resources in the world, this will give me the ability to be very quickly operational.

I wish since a long time to work on projects and to occupy a function where my skills which I acquired such as my capacities of organization and my dynamism would find their place. Relevant and methodical, I would be happy to integrate your team and to put my competences at your service as well as the service of sustainable development for the environmental safeguarding of our planet.

You will find enclosed my CV with details concerning my experience. I remain at your total disposal for any more details.