Menu

Mustapha CHEHAT

ALGER

En résumé

My thesis was : Research on Cold-Formed Steel members’ standards and building methods development,
as the first part of the thesis. And a design of a residential building using mixed materials:
hot-rolled members and bearing wall of cold-formed steel members (CFM American
product), which is a new method applied in Algeria in the construction of a National
Country Police (Gendarmerie) headquarters in 2008, in accordance with the standards and
specifications of AISI (American Institute of Steel Industry) 2007 edition, and ICTAB
(Canadian institute of iron sheets construction).

Mes compétences :
Flexible
Motivation
Self motivation
Team work

Entreprises

  • ETHPE Construction Company - Technique Manager

    2015 - maintenant

  • CERIS AAS Design & Consulting - Manager Engineer

    2014 - 2015 Healthy facilities design & consulting
    Hospitals design and monitoring system

  • ETHPE Construction limited company - Planning manager

    2012 - 2014

  • DAEWOO Groupement - Planning Engineer ( Civil )

    2010 - maintenant

  • DAEWOO Consortium - Planning Enginner

    2010 - 2012 Boughezoul New Town Development Project, Médéa, Algeria:
    - Monthly bill project quantity (estimative attachment, Payment of work progress).
    - Control the project schedule using the Primavera P6 planning software.*
    - Control the site work progress.
    - Meeting with client regarding the Project work progress.
    - Translating letters (sending and receiving) and minutes of meetings and reports and
    interpreting.
    - Weekly and monthly report status of the work.
    - Works expertise, work planning and following-up of the work site.
    - Others.

Formations

  • ALRIM , Company Of Metallic Equipment And Infrastructure Construction ALRIM (Oued Samar)

    Oued Samar 2008 - 2009 Metallic Construction

    Engineering

Réseau