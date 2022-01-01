Mustapha CHEHAT

My thesis was : Research on Cold-Formed Steel members’ standards and building methods development,

as the first part of the thesis. And a design of a residential building using mixed materials:

hot-rolled members and bearing wall of cold-formed steel members (CFM American

product), which is a new method applied in Algeria in the construction of a National

Country Police (Gendarmerie) headquarters in 2008, in accordance with the standards and

specifications of AISI (American Institute of Steel Industry) 2007 edition, and ICTAB

(Canadian institute of iron sheets construction).



