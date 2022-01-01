Mustapha CHOUIKI

Nanoident Technologies AG, Austria
- Manager/encadrement: R&D Electronic Organic.
2007 - 2008Chemistry and materials activities: materials choice, ink formulations, surface treatment and characterisations. Inkjet printing. Realization of photodiodes and transistors.
CEA Grenoble LETI/LTM, France
- R&D Nanoimprint Lithography
2007 - 2007Synthesis of low-k materials (silsesquioxane, fluorine, epoxy, acrylate) for UV nanoimprint lithography. Installation of a new chemistry laboratory and apparatus for characterisation.
Microelectronic Center of Provence, France
- R&D Inkjet Printing
2006 - 2007Chemical characterisation laboratory attendant. Work in collaboration with a company about a new prototype inkjet printing. Organic transistors and interconnection between antenna and microchip for RFID tag.
CEA Grenoble DRFMC/LEMOH, France
- R&D Electronic Organic
2004 - 2006Chemistry and materials activities : materials choice, surface treatment, synthesis of new materials and chemical characterisations. Organic transistors manager : 1 PhD student et 2 technicians. Realization of “all polymer” transistors for RFID tag. Realization of hybrids electrodes (metal/polymer) by electropolymerization.
University of Lyon, France
- Assistant Professor
2003 - 2004Synthesis and characterisation (electric, optic and mechanic) of nanoparticules (PS and PMMA) and core-shell nanoparticules based poly(p-phenylene vinylene).
ESIGEC engineer school - Chambéry, France
- Teacher in materials.
2001 - 2003Polymer synthesis, characterisation using TGA and DSC, solubility test and gel polymer.
University of Paris 6, France
- Training Electrochemistry
2000 - 2000Electrochemical characterization of thin film of nitrogen-doped diamond like carbon.
Paris1999 - 2000Master Surface/Interface and Materials
Subject: surface treatment, thin films, realization of nanomaterials, physico-chemical aspects in organic electronics, electronic and magnetic properties of nanomaterials, surface and nanomaterials characterisations.