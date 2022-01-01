Menu

Mustapha CHOUIKI

LINZ

En résumé

Www.naturkraftwerk.eu

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Prelonic Technologies - Electronic organic

    2011 - 2012 Transistor, battery, display, screen-printing.

  • Profactor GmbH, Austria - Organic/inorganic synthesis, inkjet printing and nanoimprint lithography

    2008 - 2010 Polymer synthesis, organic/inorganic synthesis, sol-gel, photoresist synthesis(epoxy, acrylate, SiO2-like, ...), inkjet ink formulation and inkjet printing, surface traitement : hydrophilic/hydrophophic & oleophilic/oleophobic, nanoimprint lithography.

  • Nanoident Technologies AG, Austria - Manager/encadrement: R&D Electronic Organic.

    2007 - 2008 Chemistry and materials activities: materials choice, ink formulations, surface treatment and characterisations. Inkjet printing. Realization of photodiodes and transistors.

  • CEA Grenoble LETI/LTM, France - R&D Nanoimprint Lithography

    2007 - 2007 Synthesis of low-k materials (silsesquioxane, fluorine, epoxy, acrylate) for UV nanoimprint lithography. Installation of a new chemistry laboratory and apparatus for characterisation.

  • Microelectronic Center of Provence, France - R&D Inkjet Printing

    2006 - 2007 Chemical characterisation laboratory attendant. Work in collaboration with a company about a new prototype inkjet printing. Organic transistors and interconnection between antenna and microchip for RFID tag.

  • CEA Grenoble DRFMC/LEMOH, France - R&D Electronic Organic

    2004 - 2006 Chemistry and materials activities : materials choice, surface treatment, synthesis of new materials and chemical characterisations. Organic transistors manager : 1 PhD student et 2 technicians. Realization of “all polymer” transistors for RFID tag. Realization of hybrids electrodes (metal/polymer) by electropolymerization.

  • University of Lyon, France - Assistant Professor

    2003 - 2004 Synthesis and characterisation (electric, optic and mechanic) of nanoparticules (PS and PMMA) and core-shell nanoparticules based poly(p-phenylene vinylene).

  • ESIGEC engineer school - Chambéry, France - Teacher in materials.

    2001 - 2003 Polymer synthesis, characterisation using TGA and DSC, solubility test and gel polymer.

  • University of Paris 6, France - Training Electrochemistry

    2000 - 2000 Electrochemical characterization of thin film of nitrogen-doped diamond like carbon.

Formations

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2000 - 2003 Polymers and Composites Materials

    Laboratory of Polymers Materials and Biomaterials.

  • Université Paris 7 Denis Diderot

    Paris 1999 - 2000 Master Surface/Interface and Materials

    Subject: surface treatment, thin films, realization of nanomaterials, physico-chemical aspects in organic electronics, electronic and magnetic properties of nanomaterials, surface and nanomaterials characterisations.

