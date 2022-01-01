Mustapha DGAYGUI

-
BRAIRA HOTEL & RESORT
- Hotel Manager
2019 - maintenant
BRAIRA HOTEL & RESORT April 2019 to Present * Experienced hotel manager with a keen understanding of al aspects of management and hotel departments.
* Strong leadership skills, especially in conflict resolution and personnel motivation.
* Responsible for maximizing revenues and flow through GOP to meet or exceed budget.
* Manage labor standards and property level expenses to achieve maximum flow.
* Manage property operations on a daily basis to assure optimum performance and continual improvement in guest service, employee professionalism and performance, sales/marketing, property appearance, and profit.
* Ability to multitask in a busy and stressful environment.
* Excellent problem-solving abilities.
* Outstanding active listening.
* Great communication skil s with positive outlook.
* Budgetary responsibilities in creating the annual budgets, evaluating monthly Profit and Loss statements and assist with creating monthly variance reports.
* Conduct training and needs analysis reports to determine departmental and management/individual requirements
-
HOLIDAY INN
- Food & beverage Director
Paris
2015 - 2019
/ EAM HOLIDAY INN HALFMOON August 2015 to March 2019 * Acting as EAM and replacing the GM in his absence additional to F&B
* Manage daily operations of the complex including all administration duties for the management of finances, human resources, stock control,
* Planned accommodations, banquet themes and other hotel services
* Promoted customer service to guests and potential customers
* Ensured that every department is aware of yearly targets and operational goals
* Monitored budget and financial plans
* Monitored hiring and recruitment of new staff and administration personnel
* Planned and monitored work schedule of employees.
* Report regularly to the hotel owners regarding operations and planning.
-
ALQASR HOLIDAY INN
- Food & beverage Manager
2010 - 2015
* Set up of a Friday traditional brunch successfully created a nice atmosphere & right service, the impact was great, improvement of guest walk in & restaurant cash flow.
* Implemented a new Ramadan concept, which generated a profit.
* Generated new ideas for service and products that will maintain a competitive and leading edge over our Competitive set
* Reduced & stabilized food and beverage cost, by better control & training of people.
* Drive F&B six sigma projects (outlets menu engineering & amenities program).
* - F&B manual training plan implementation according to hotels standards
-
ALQASR HOLIDAY INN
- Food & Beverage Manager
2010 - 2015
ALQASR HOLIDAY INN Riyadh K. S. A 5***** IHG company
- organize the King Abdullah jumping horses' festival serving more than 1500
persons per day successfully.
- Yearly participation on Riyadh food festival with different themes. ;
-
ALKHOZAMA Hotel
- Assistant F&B Manager
2005 - 2010
ALKHOZAMA Hotel. Rosewood Hotels, 5***** Sept 2005 January 2010 - Start in the position of Restaurant Manager, progressing to Assistant F&B
Manager.
- Responsible for day to day operation throughout seven outlets in the hotel
with a focus on increase service levels.
- Achievements and increase in year to date profits. ;
- Analyzed daily and monthly results and implement strategies to improve
Average Checks, Covers and profitability
- Adjusted Payroll and other expenses according to business mix anticipated
- Responsible of the hygiene procedures & implementation - Staff training &
development program implementation
- Ensure guest satisfaction in improving guest comments
- Ensure creation & execution of special events & promotions activities
- In Charge of more than 80 staff ;
- Plan with F&B & executive Chef the Yearly Marketing Plan
- Set up a monthly & yearly F&B forecast in conjunction with F&B manager &
Hotel manager.
- F&B manual training plan implementation according to Rosewood hotels
standards
-
Food & Beverage Service
- Banquet Manager
2005 - 2005
standards in banquet area
- In charge of the staff training & development ;
- Coordinate with the F&B manager that all guests requests are in accordance,
regarding their events request
- Exceeded budget expectations by 15 % Vs budget
- Increased banquet sales by over 15 %
- Reduced banquet operating costs ;
- Increased the profit Margin, in selling better ;
- Successfully negotiated & guaranteed concession for exclusive catering to top
national & international companies.
- Organized diner for more than 1000 covers
-
SOFITEL ACCOR Hotel & Resort
- Conference & Banquet Manager
2005 - 2005
* Responsible for the development of day to day Food & Beverage Service standards in banquet area
* In charge of the staff training & development
* Coordinate with the F&B manager that all guests requests are in accordance, regarding their events request
* Exceeded budget expectations by 15 % Vs budget
* Set up of a new banquet Kit Menus
* Increased banquet sales by over 15 %
* Reduced banquet operating costs
* Increased the profit Margin, in selling better
* Ensured guest satisfaction during all the banquet functions
* Set up of new weeding concepts, which drive a nice business out of it
* Successfully negotiated & guaranteed concession for exclusive catering to top national & international companies.
* - Organized diner for more than 1000 covers
-
CHATEAU MARRAKECH MOROCCAN RESTAURANT
- Restaurant & Catering Manager
2002 - 2005
* Responsible for planning menus, events & promotions
* Responsible for bringing food cost & wages under budgeted target
* Key focus on sales, service, product & security in reducing staff turnover, in re enforcing, training, procedures & management by objective.
* - Sales & marketing agent for the outside catering.
-
Royal Mirage Hotels And Resorts
- Restaurant Manager
Marrakech
2000 - 2002
* Responsible for the Service and Development of quality of service in new Fine Dining Moroccan Restaurant.
* Responsibility to develop and train a new staff, implementation of standards, policy and procedure, and the daily running of the entire VIP event in the Hotel.
-
Jnan Palace Hotel
- Maitre D`hotel
1996 - 2000
Manage a team of 16 people
- Handle VIP & government reservations ;
- Ensure training for the staff according to Hotel standards ;
- Despite the competition ,the restaurant was rated N° 1 in town, this was
achieved with a combination efforts of the all team kitchen & service, by
offering fresh products, guest freedom in selecting their cooking ways , high
service in treating the guest as special every time he enter the restaurant