Mustapha DGAYGUI

RIYADH

Mes compétences :
Tourisme
Forecasting
development program implementation
Team Management
Staff Development and Training
Responsible for the Service and Development
Responsible for planning menus
Responsible for bringing food
Product Development
Payroll
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Management Training
Ensure training
Communications Skills
Manage daily operations
Human Resources
Financial Planning
Strong leadership skills
Manage labor standards
maximizing revenues
Manage property operations
Continuous Improvement
Budgets & Budgeting
Conduct training
Great communication skills
Problem Solving
Profit and Loss Accounts
Cash Flows
Six Sigma
day
Planning Skills
Staff training & development program implementatio
Guest Satisfaction
bringing food
Outside Catering
Staff Retention
the Service
the development
Communication Skills
Delegation Skills
Food Hygiene
Hotel Management
Staff Appraisals
Fidelio
Micros System-Opera

Entreprises

  • BRAIRA HOTEL & RESORT - Hotel Manager

    2019 - maintenant BRAIRA HOTEL & RESORT April 2019 to Present * Experienced hotel manager with a keen understanding of al aspects of management and hotel departments.
    * Strong leadership skills, especially in conflict resolution and personnel motivation.
    * Responsible for maximizing revenues and flow through GOP to meet or exceed budget.
    * Manage labor standards and property level expenses to achieve maximum flow.
    * Manage property operations on a daily basis to assure optimum performance and continual improvement in guest service, employee professionalism and performance, sales/marketing, property appearance, and profit.
    * Ability to multitask in a busy and stressful environment.
    * Excellent problem-solving abilities.
    * Outstanding active listening.
    * Great communication skil s with positive outlook.
    * Budgetary responsibilities in creating the annual budgets, evaluating monthly Profit and Loss statements and assist with creating monthly variance reports.
    * Conduct training and needs analysis reports to determine departmental and management/individual requirements

  • HOLIDAY INN - Food & beverage Director

    Paris 2015 - 2019 / EAM HOLIDAY INN HALFMOON August 2015 to March 2019 * Acting as EAM and replacing the GM in his absence additional to F&B
    * Manage daily operations of the complex including all administration duties for the management of finances, human resources, stock control,
    * Planned accommodations, banquet themes and other hotel services
    * Promoted customer service to guests and potential customers
    * Ensured that every department is aware of yearly targets and operational goals
    * Monitored budget and financial plans
    * Monitored hiring and recruitment of new staff and administration personnel
    * Planned and monitored work schedule of employees.
    * Report regularly to the hotel owners regarding operations and planning.

  • ALQASR HOLIDAY INN - Food & beverage Manager

    2010 - 2015 * Set up of a Friday traditional brunch successfully created a nice atmosphere & right service, the impact was great, improvement of guest walk in & restaurant cash flow.
    * Implemented a new Ramadan concept, which generated a profit.
    * Generated new ideas for service and products that will maintain a competitive and leading edge over our Competitive set
    * Reduced & stabilized food and beverage cost, by better control & training of people.
    * Drive F&B six sigma projects (outlets menu engineering & amenities program).
    * - F&B manual training plan implementation according to hotels standards

  • ALQASR HOLIDAY INN - Food & Beverage Manager

    2010 - 2015 ALQASR HOLIDAY INN Riyadh K. S. A 5***** IHG company
    - organize the King Abdullah jumping horses' festival serving more than 1500
    persons per day successfully.
    - Yearly participation on Riyadh food festival with different themes. ;

  • ALKHOZAMA Hotel - Assistant F&B Manager

    2005 - 2010 ALKHOZAMA Hotel. Rosewood Hotels, 5***** Sept 2005 January 2010 - Start in the position of Restaurant Manager, progressing to Assistant F&B
    Manager.
    - Responsible for day to day operation throughout seven outlets in the hotel
    with a focus on increase service levels.
    - Achievements and increase in year to date profits. ;
    - Analyzed daily and monthly results and implement strategies to improve
    Average Checks, Covers and profitability
    - Adjusted Payroll and other expenses according to business mix anticipated
    - Responsible of the hygiene procedures & implementation - Staff training &
    development program implementation
    - Ensure guest satisfaction in improving guest comments
    - Ensure creation & execution of special events & promotions activities
    - In Charge of more than 80 staff ;
    - Plan with F&B & executive Chef the Yearly Marketing Plan
    - Set up a monthly & yearly F&B forecast in conjunction with F&B manager &
    Hotel manager.
    - F&B manual training plan implementation according to Rosewood hotels
    standards

  • Food & Beverage Service - Banquet Manager

    2005 - 2005 standards in banquet area
    - In charge of the staff training & development ;
    - Coordinate with the F&B manager that all guests requests are in accordance,
    regarding their events request
    - Exceeded budget expectations by 15 % Vs budget
    - Increased banquet sales by over 15 %
    - Reduced banquet operating costs ;
    - Increased the profit Margin, in selling better ;
    - Successfully negotiated & guaranteed concession for exclusive catering to top
    national & international companies.
    - Organized diner for more than 1000 covers

  • SOFITEL ACCOR Hotel & Resort - Conference & Banquet Manager

    2005 - 2005 * Responsible for the development of day to day Food & Beverage Service standards in banquet area
    * In charge of the staff training & development
    * Coordinate with the F&B manager that all guests requests are in accordance, regarding their events request
    * Exceeded budget expectations by 15 % Vs budget
    * Set up of a new banquet Kit Menus
    * Increased banquet sales by over 15 %
    * Reduced banquet operating costs
    * Increased the profit Margin, in selling better
    * Ensured guest satisfaction during all the banquet functions
    * Set up of new weeding concepts, which drive a nice business out of it
    * Successfully negotiated & guaranteed concession for exclusive catering to top national & international companies.
    * - Organized diner for more than 1000 covers

  • CHATEAU MARRAKECH MOROCCAN RESTAURANT - Restaurant & Catering Manager

    2002 - 2005 * Responsible for planning menus, events & promotions
    * Responsible for bringing food cost & wages under budgeted target
    * Key focus on sales, service, product & security in reducing staff turnover, in re enforcing, training, procedures & management by objective.
    * - Sales & marketing agent for the outside catering.

  • Royal Mirage Hotels And Resorts - Restaurant Manager

    Marrakech 2000 - 2002 * Responsible for the Service and Development of quality of service in new Fine Dining Moroccan Restaurant.
    * Responsibility to develop and train a new staff, implementation of standards, policy and procedure, and the daily running of the entire VIP event in the Hotel.

  • Jnan Palace Hotel - Maitre D`hotel

    1996 - 2000 Manage a team of 16 people
    - Handle VIP & government reservations ;
    - Ensure training for the staff according to Hotel standards ;
    - Despite the competition ,the restaurant was rated N° 1 in town, this was
    achieved with a combination efforts of the all team kitchen & service, by
    offering fresh products, guest freedom in selecting their cooking ways , high
    service in treating the guest as special every time he enter the restaurant

Formations

  • Harvard University Training Courses (Riyadh)

    Riyadh 2006 - 2006 Corporate Training Director Rosewood Hotels & Resort ( 12 Topics)
    INC, Dallas USA.

    Leadership Motivation

    Handling Guests Complain Budget & Forecast

    Management Training Coaching & Development

    Time & Task Management Communications Skills

    First Aids & C. P. R Salesmanship

  • Ecole Hoteliere Casablanca (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1985 - 1988 DTH

    Diploma technique Hotelier

