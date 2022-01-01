Menu

Mustapha HOULIBI

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
GSM
HSDPA
EDGE
Wifi
LTE
GPRS
IMS
UMTS
TCP/IP4, 6, SCTP, RIP, STP, BGP, VPN,OSPF,LSP, A
Base de données : SQL Server, MySQL.Développe
Wimax
Wi-Fi
WDM
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VPN
VMware
VHDL
TOIP
TCP/IP
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
SIP
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Linux
LSP
Java
JOOMLA
HTML
FPGA
C++
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Atoll
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
X25
Shell
SS7
SNMP
SCTP
RIP
Quartus
Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Matlab
Linux Debian
LabVIEW
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Frame Relay
Ethernet
ECLiPSe
Dynamic Host Control protocol
3G Networks
2G Networks

Entreprises

  • Universite PARIS -EST Marne la Vallée - Plateforme VOIP - CISCO

    2013 - maintenant
    * Configuration du DHCP, Call Manger Express (CME) et des téléphones IP ;
    * Monter une plateforme de téléphonie IP entre deux sites distants ;
    * Etudier le mécanisme de qualité de services (QoS) et en particulier le
    mécanisme DiffServ
    * Comprendre les mécanismes de filtrage, classification des flux réseau ;
    * Création de politique de services ;
    * Connaître les principales commandes « Cisco » pour configurer les routeurs
    afin qu'ils supportent la QoS

  • UPEM - Architecture, Intégration de services multimédias dans un réseau IMS

    2012 - 2013

  • ADIPSYS en collaboration avec Orange - Ingénieur Système / Réseau

    2012 - 2013
    * Etudier les enjeux techniques (développement Web, architecture réseau Wifi)
    * benchmarker des équipements (Configuration et l'administration de routeurs et de

    France switchs : CISCO, JUNIPER, MIKROTIK...)
    * Développer / Mettre en œuvre un prototype fonctionnel ;
    * Mise en Place de la qualité de service QOS ;
    * Diagnostiquer et résoudre les incidents techniques clilients de niveau 2/3 ;
    * Mise en place de l'outil de supervision Réseau, NAGIOS

  • RIMTELECOM MAROC - Ingénieur Réseau et Télécom

    2011 - 2012 Développer d'un programme qui permet l'envoi du message d'alerte du boitier de la

    Géolocalisation vers le cellulaire du superviseur en cas de dépassement de la vitesse

  • IEMN-IAE Junior Conseil - Stage

    Nantes 2011 - 2012 (6 mois) Lille
    Etude du Transistor OFET, Application au RFID
    * Simulation et détermination les caractéristiques des transistors OFET utilisé aux
    applications RFID ,

  • Telecom Lille - Ingénieur conception, dimensionnement et couverture Radio

    Villeneuve d ascq 2010 - 2011 DESS Communication * Déploiement Cellulaires 2G, 3G, à l'aide du Logiciel Atoll :
    -Déploiement Cellulaires 2G, 3G, à l'aide du logiciel Atoll
    -l'introroduction des sites au niveau de la zone géographique considérée (Lille, Bordeaux)

    -L'ajustement des paramètres des sites et des cellules selon les contraintes déjà fixé .
    - étude du QOS et de la capacité du réseau planifié afin de l'optimiser pour qu'il soit conforme

Formations

Réseau