Mustapha HOULIBI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Mes compétences :
GSM
HSDPA
EDGE
Wifi
LTE
GPRS
IMS
UMTS
TCP/IP4, 6, SCTP, RIP, STP, BGP, VPN,OSPF,LSP, A
Base de données : SQL Server, MySQL.Développe
Wimax
Wi-Fi
WDM
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VPN
VMware
VHDL
TOIP
TCP/IP
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
SIP
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
MySQL
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Linux
LSP
Java
JOOMLA
HTML
FPGA
C++
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
Atoll
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
X25
Shell
SS7
SNMP
SCTP
RIP
Quartus
Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Matlab
Linux Debian
LabVIEW
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Frame Relay
Ethernet
ECLiPSe
Dynamic Host Control protocol
3G Networks
2G Networks