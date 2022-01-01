Mustapha KABIR

I'm PHP'ing...I'm trying harder...
Bac+4 génie logiciel , je dispose de 6 ans d'expérience dans l’environnement Web. je maîtrise les contraintes techniques liées au fort trafic
PHP, Symfony, Wordpress, Magento, api facebook ,applications facebook, api twitter, Doctrine, Ajax, Merise, SQL, jquery, javascript, Conception, IDE NetBeans, enterprise architect...
E-mail : mustaphakabir@gmail.com
Mobile : 0642816819
http://mustaphakabir.branded.me/
Mes compétences :
Drupal 7
Symfony
Api facebook
Cms
PHP
Ajax
Zend Framework
XML
Symfony 1.4
Doctrine
JavaScript
HTML
Google API
API
Prestashop