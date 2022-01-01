Menu

Mustapha KABIR

En résumé

I'm PHP'ing...I'm trying harder...

Bac+4 génie logiciel , je dispose de 6 ans d'expérience dans l’environnement Web. je maîtrise les contraintes techniques liées au fort trafic


PHP, Symfony, Wordpress, Magento, api facebook ,applications facebook, api twitter, Doctrine, Ajax, Merise, SQL, jquery, javascript, Conception, IDE NetBeans, enterprise architect...



E-mail : mustaphakabir@gmail.com
Mobile : 0642816819
http://mustaphakabir.branded.me/

Mes compétences :
Drupal 7
Symfony
Api facebook
Cms
PHP
Ajax
Zend Framework
XML
Symfony 1.4
Doctrine
JavaScript
HTML
Google API
API
Prestashop

Entreprises

  • Sofrecom service maroc - Référent technique

    2015 - maintenant

  • Sahadina - Ingénieur Études et Développement

    2013 - 2015 Étude et de développement des applications web innovantes en utilisant les dernières technologies web Framework && CMS...

  • Anfa-communication - Développeur Symfony

    2011 - 2013 Conception et développement des applications web complexes avec PHP, Symfony/Zend, Ajax, Jquery, Doctrine, SQL, Merise...

  • Void agadir - Développeur Symfony/Zend

    2010 - 2012 Language: PHP, Symfony/Zend, magento, Ajax, Jquery, Doctrine, SQL, Merise...

  • Promoxity et v12software - Développeur PHP

    2009 - 2010 Language: PHP, Zend, Ajax, Jquery, Doctrine, SQL, Merise...

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques (Errachidia)

    Errachidia 2006 - 2008 Maîtrise (Bac+4)

    Maîtrise spécialité informatique au Faculté des Sciences et Technique
    D’Errachidia (F.S.T.E) Université My Ismail.
    Option: Génie Logiciel.

