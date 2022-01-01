Mustapha LAHDIRI

Je recherche un travaille sur le domaine de maintenance et construction mécanique

MobileNo. +213 778507751 / Email: lahdiri_usthb@live.fr



Professional Profile:

• Accomplished career demonstrating consistent success as amechanical & technical.

• Building from the ground up through proven competencies in project and program management, and staff development and empowerment.

• Extensive background of developing and implementing special programs for at-risk.

• Effective communicator with excellent planning, organizational, and negotiation strengths as well as the ability to lead, reach consensus, establish goals, and attain results.

• Practical and rapid capability of work atmosphere integration.



Executive Competencies:

- Mechanical turning &milling training, Technical School Ghanem Djilali, Bologhine, Algeria.

- Three months of practical training in Algeria Airlines workshops, Algiers, Algeria from July 2010 – October 2010.

- On-site trainingworkshopsatboat repair2013.

- Trainingon improving longevity (endurance) of mechanical partsby theproceeds of vibro-abrasion (Industry Access)2014.

- (Roughness -micro-hardness structure-traction).

- Practical trainingon fatigue andendurance.

- SCAL company Rais Hamidou cement,Algeria, 2014.



Technical Skills:

Fully Computer Microsoft Office Literate, (Access/Power Point/ Word/Excel and outlook).



Educational Qualification:

- High school, TECHNICAL MATH, 2007.

- Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering (Mechanical Production System) 2010, Bab-Ezzouar Technical University, Algiers, Algeria.

-Master degree in mechanical & industrial system Design, Bab-Ezzouar Technical University, Algiers, Algeria.



Personal Details:

Nationality : Algerian

Date of birth : 26/11/1986

Languages : Arabic / French / English

Driving License : Algeria





Mes compétences :

Maintenance industrielle