Mustapha LAHDIRI

Je recherche un travaille sur le domaine de maintenance et construction mécanique
MobileNo. +213 778507751 / Email: lahdiri_usthb@live.fr
Professional Profile:
• Accomplished career demonstrating consistent success as amechanical & technical.
• Building from the ground up through proven competencies in project and program management, and staff development and empowerment.
• Extensive background of developing and implementing special programs for at-risk.
• Effective communicator with excellent planning, organizational, and negotiation strengths as well as the ability to lead, reach consensus, establish goals, and attain results.
• Practical and rapid capability of work atmosphere integration.
Executive Competencies:
- Mechanical turning &milling training, Technical School Ghanem Djilali, Bologhine, Algeria.
- Three months of practical training in Algeria Airlines workshops, Algiers, Algeria from July 2010 – October 2010.
- On-site trainingworkshopsatboat repair2013.
- Trainingon improving longevity (endurance) of mechanical partsby theproceeds of vibro-abrasion (Industry Access)2014.
- (Roughness -micro-hardness structure-traction).
- Practical trainingon fatigue andendurance.
- SCAL company Rais Hamidou cement,Algeria, 2014.
Technical Skills:
Fully Computer Microsoft Office Literate, (Access/Power Point/ Word/Excel and outlook).
Educational Qualification:
- High school, TECHNICAL MATH, 2007.
- Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering (Mechanical Production System) 2010, Bab-Ezzouar Technical University, Algiers, Algeria.
-Master degree in mechanical & industrial system Design, Bab-Ezzouar Technical University, Algiers, Algeria.
Personal Details:
Nationality : Algerian
Date of birth : 26/11/1986
Languages : Arabic / French / English
Driving License : Algeria
Mes compétences :
Maintenance industrielle
Pas de formation renseignée