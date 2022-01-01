Mustapha LAMGARDI

Entreprises
-
société « Mr service »
- Agent de sécurité incendie
2016 - 2017
SECURITE INCENDIE - société « Mr service » Théâtre Cardin
-
SECURITE INCENDIE - société « Mr service » Porte de
- Agent de sécurité incendie
2015 - 2016
De l'incendie ronde
-
SECURITE INCENDIE
- Agent de sécurité incendie
2013 - 2015
SECURITE INCENDIE - société « Mr service » Tour Eiffel
-
SECURITE INCENDIE
- Agent de sécurité incendie
2011 - 2012
Ronde
-
Axe-ambulance
- AMBULANCIER
2003 - 2005
Transport de patient
-
Ambulance Sainte Anne
- AMBULANCIER
2001 - 2003
Transport de patient
-
« Adidas forever tour »
- RESPONSABLE EVENEMENTIELLE
2000 - 2001
Animation
-
Société « Sécuritas »
- AGENT DE SECURITE
1999 - 1999
Ronde
-
Société « Domos »
- AGENT DE SECURITE
1998 - 1998
Ronde
-
Société « Protectas »
- AGENT DE SECURITE
1997 - 1998
Ronde
MR sécurité
- Agent de sécurité incendie
1997 - 2018
Société « Protectas »
- AGENT DE SECURITE
1997 - 1998
Ronde
Formations
St Germain En Laye
2011 - 2011
-
Acheres
1998 - 1998
Entreprise Bellencontre Achères (78)
-
St Ouen L'Aumone
1995 - 1998
Brevet d'Etudes Professionnelles
LPI Château d Epluches - st Ouen l'Aumône (95)
