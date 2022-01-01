Mustapha MENIOUI

Key Responsibilities:



-Supporting the business opportunities, market developing and sale fulfillment in the field of Telecom.

- Identify, and develop business opportunities in target customers.

- Prepare business proposal, give presentations, bidding quotation, commercial proposal,

- Identify key customer requirements and coordinate with Onetech Partners to ensure the solution’s competitiveness.

-Prepare the technical solutions to meet the customer requirements.

-Develop presentations and participates in product demonstrations that accurately depict the benefits of products and solutions.