Mustapha MENIOUI

Key Responsibilities:
-Supporting the business opportunities, market developing and sale fulfillment in the field of Telecom.
- Identify, and develop business opportunities in target customers.
- Prepare business proposal, give presentations, bidding quotation, commercial proposal,
- Identify key customer requirements and coordinate with Onetech Partners to ensure the solution’s competitiveness.
-Prepare the technical solutions to meet the customer requirements.
-Develop presentations and participates in product demonstrations that accurately depict the benefits of products and solutions.