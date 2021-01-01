Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Myriam BOUZIAR
Ajouter
Myriam BOUZIAR
Chambourcy
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Sage ligne 100
Sage Paie
Excel
Word
gesform
Entreprises
Kantar Media Ad Intelligence
- Chargée de sourcing
Chambourcy
2019 - maintenant
Chimm
- Assistante de formation
2018 - 2018
Chimm
- Chargée de formation
2018 - 2018
MAIRIE DE TRIELS SUR SEINE
- Gestionnaire RH
2012 - 2013
Formations
ACE - CFA Pour L'Expertise Comptable (Paris)
Paris
2007 - 2008
Licence pro RH
CFA
Paris
2005 - 2007
decf
Réseau
Ace ASSOCIATION DES COMPTABLES ENSEIGNEMENT
Amina BAATTI
Bah ALPHA
Charlotte DAVIAU
Elisabeth MESSAGER
Mlle TBLY
Softing SAS