Myriame ADLER
Myriame ADLER
PARIS
Pas de description
Entreprises
SERVICE SOCIAL POLYVALENT
- Assistante de service social
2006 - maintenant
Formations
IUT Villetaneuse Université Paris XIII
Villetaneuse
1991 - 1993
DUT carrières Juridiques
Réseau
Caroline BRIN
Isabelle RAUX
Virginie CHATTE/GRÉBAUX
