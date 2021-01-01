Menu

Nabil GHILAS

CLERMONT-FERRAND

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Boulanger
Conducteur de bus et tramway
Painting and Decorating
Bakery
Coach Driving
Bus Driving

Entreprises

  • SARL NG TAXI - Taxi

    2018 - maintenant Je suis artisan taxi depuis décembre 2018 à mon compte.

  • Federation of Artisan Bakers - Training Baker

    2016 - 2017 Boulangerie

  • T2C - Conducteur, receveur de bus/tramway

    2013 - maintenant

  • SALESSE COMPANY - Painter

    2013 - 2014 In charge of interior painting ASSETS

    Microsoft Office Painting

    Driving

  • KEOLIS, r'cobus - Conducteur, receveur de bus

    2011 - 2012

  • Fontanon Transport Company - Bus and tram driver

    2011 - 2011 for the urban network of the Clemont Clermont-FD, Vocational diploma to be a receptionist and
    URBAIN TRANSPORTS EN COMMUN KEOLIS driver for transporting travellers.

  • Keolis - Bus Driver

    Paris 2011 - 2013

  • FONTANON - Conducteur de bus

    2010 - 2011

  • Salesse Company - Coach Driver

    2010 - 2010 Cournon d'Auvergne 2010 CFA-BTP/Coach Driver Vocational diploma in painting completion.
    In charge of driving coaches in the area of Cournon Selected as winner of the CFA-BTP Clermont &
    d'Auvergne. one of the best painters of Puy du dôme.

  • FONTANON - Bus Driver

    2008 - 2008

  • Clermont-FD - Bus Driver

    2008 - 2008 In charge of driving buses around the area of Riom. CFA-BTP/Salesse Company
    1st year of vocational diploma in painting.

  • DANIS CLEANING COMPANY - Janitor

    2006 - 2010 In charge of cleaning and maintaining the premises. French: native Arabic: good

    English: basics Kabylian: good

Formations

  • Fédération Des Artisans Boulangers

    Clermont-Ferrand / Romagnat 2015 - 2016 CAP BOULANGER

  • AFT - IFTIM (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 2010 - 2011 CAP voyageurs ( car)

  • CFA Btp (Clermont Ferrand)

    Clermont Ferrand 2006 - 2008 BEP Finition Peinture

    BEP Finition Peinture

