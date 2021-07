Nadija BAJRAMI

Open to new ventures.



I am a highly skilled and successful people, sales and development orientated manager with a wealth of transferable skills gained in the industrial and gift experience sectors. I am a knowledgeable professional focused on team work and committed to delivering customer service excellence while driving sales. Through using my communication skills when working in managerial positions, I gave a real meaning to Paul Hawken’s definition of management: “Good management is the art of making problems so interesting and their solutions so creative that everyone wants to work and deal with them”. I am now looking for a challenging role in a fast-paced environment to use my knowledge, develop my sales and management skill set further and bring fresh strategic vision and values on board.



