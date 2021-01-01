Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nadir KOOB
Ajouter
Nadir KOOB
Aix en Provence
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MAPPING CONTROL
- Expert Mobilité - Véhicules & Objets connectés
Aix en Provence
2015 - maintenant
Enko Sas
- Président
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Adel BAHI
Audrey MOYAUX
Charlotte BRETON
Daniel CINGLANT
François GALIBERT
Guy LEMOINE
Jerry MEIMOUN
Mekaouche BOUBAKEUR SEDDIK
Michel SILVA
Nicolas RAGE