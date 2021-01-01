Menu

Nadir KOOB

Aix en Provence

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MAPPING CONTROL - Expert Mobilité - Véhicules & Objets connectés

    Aix en Provence 2015 - maintenant

  • Enko Sas - Président

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau