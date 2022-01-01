Retail
Naïg POULMARC'H
Naïg POULMARC'H
LAMBALLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Force de proposition
Créativité
Relationnel
Entreprises
Ecole de Musiques et de Danse du Penthièvre
- Chargée de Communication et de l'action culturelle
2007 - maintenant
Groupe Alyis
- Responsable Communication Marketing
2004 - 2006
France Propreté
- Chargée de Marketing Communication
2000 - 2002
Formations
CNAM
Belfort
2002 - 2004
Maîtrise
Marketing et ventes
CRESA (Mulhouse)
Mulhouse
2000 - 2002
BTS
Réseau
Anthony HERNU
Delphine LE BIHAN CANNIEUX
Florence BAËHL
Mélanie SCOUBART
Nicolas RECEVEUR
Pietri CHRISTELLE
Sandrine PHILIPPE
Stéphane SCHOULER
Thierry LOMINÉ