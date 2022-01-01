Menu

Naïg POULMARC'H

LAMBALLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Force de proposition
Créativité
Relationnel

Entreprises

  • Ecole de Musiques et de Danse du Penthièvre - Chargée de Communication et de l'action culturelle

    2007 - maintenant

  • Groupe Alyis - Responsable Communication Marketing

    2004 - 2006

  • France Propreté - Chargée de Marketing Communication

    2000 - 2002

Formations

  • CNAM

    Belfort 2002 - 2004 Maîtrise

    Marketing et ventes

  • CRESA (Mulhouse)

    Mulhouse 2000 - 2002 BTS

Réseau