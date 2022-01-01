Nail ANGLES

Menu

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Travaux public - Site engineer

    GUYANCOURT maintenant BOUYGUES TRAVAUX PUBLICS consortium with Bombela Civil Joint Venture (BCJV), Murray & Roberts and SPG
    Gautrain Rapid Rail Link, Gauteng SOUTH AFRICA, Rapid Rail Link between Johannesburg, ORTIA and Pretoria with 80km rail tracks, including: 15km of tunnel; 12km of viaducts; 10 stations; 50 bridges; cut & covers and 7 million m3 of earthworks, 1000M€ over 4 years

    Apr08-Current Civil Works Site Engineer for Hatfield Station, Site Based - Pretoria

    Responsibilities:
    • Transferred from Design Office to Hatfield Station site office in April 2008
    • Hatfield Station consists of a single double side platform located in a cutting 6m below Grosvenor Street. The station platform is accessed from the Station Concourse at street level adjacent to a 2257 car parking garage of 8 levels.
    • In charge of the civil coordination with the mechanical , electrical and finishing sub contractor for the station and the Parking .Follow-up program, design, methods, preparation of works, and monitoring the subcontractors
    • Reporting to Site Agent & Construction Manager
    • Internal Interface and coordination monitoring with BCJV Quality, Methods, Design, M&E, and Construction Teams with regular meetings
    • Interface with the Electrical and Mechanical company (E&M JV) responsible for the rolling stock

    Aug07-Apr08 Civil Works Design Engineer for Pretoria Station, Head Office Based, Linbro

    Responsibilities:
    • Pretoria Station is a single storey station at grade tracks and single island platform, it is situated in historic precinct of Pretoria, adjacent the existing historical main station.
    • Reported to the Chief Design Manager who was responsible for the Preliminary Design and the Detail Design
    • Daily checking and submitting design drawings from the Consultant which required the incorporation of the Clients requirements & specifications to the Construction Team Construction
    • Interface/coordination monitoring with BCJV Quality, M&E, and Pretoria Construction Teams with reviews with the Sub Consultant and the Client for approval in terms of Design program
    • Interface with the Electrical and Mechanical company (E&M JV) responsible for the rolling stock
    • Interface with Operations and Maintenance company (O&M JV) responsible for future operational maintenance (15 years)

  • GFC-CONSTRUCTION - Site Manager

    COLOMBIER SAUGNIEU 2011 - 2014 Project: Stade Vélodrome de Marseille. (Stadium of 66 000 seats in Marseille France).
    I was in charge of the roof Steel Structure 6000t which include:
    - Optimizing the design with an international renowned design Office
    - Erection method of the structure using 2 crawlers cranes of 1300t each.
    - In charge of the respect of the overall planning

Formations

  • EPF

    Sceaux 2005 - 2007 Structural engineering

