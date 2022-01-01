Nail ANGLES

Bouygues Travaux public
- Site engineer
GUYANCOURT
maintenant
BOUYGUES TRAVAUX PUBLICS consortium with Bombela Civil Joint Venture (BCJV), Murray & Roberts and SPG
Gautrain Rapid Rail Link, Gauteng SOUTH AFRICA, Rapid Rail Link between Johannesburg, ORTIA and Pretoria with 80km rail tracks, including: 15km of tunnel; 12km of viaducts; 10 stations; 50 bridges; cut & covers and 7 million m3 of earthworks, 1000M€ over 4 years
Apr08-Current Civil Works Site Engineer for Hatfield Station, Site Based - Pretoria
Responsibilities:
• Transferred from Design Office to Hatfield Station site office in April 2008
• Hatfield Station consists of a single double side platform located in a cutting 6m below Grosvenor Street. The station platform is accessed from the Station Concourse at street level adjacent to a 2257 car parking garage of 8 levels.
• In charge of the civil coordination with the mechanical , electrical and finishing sub contractor for the station and the Parking .Follow-up program, design, methods, preparation of works, and monitoring the subcontractors
• Reporting to Site Agent & Construction Manager
• Internal Interface and coordination monitoring with BCJV Quality, Methods, Design, M&E, and Construction Teams with regular meetings
• Interface with the Electrical and Mechanical company (E&M JV) responsible for the rolling stock
Aug07-Apr08 Civil Works Design Engineer for Pretoria Station, Head Office Based, Linbro
Responsibilities:
• Pretoria Station is a single storey station at grade tracks and single island platform, it is situated in historic precinct of Pretoria, adjacent the existing historical main station.
• Reported to the Chief Design Manager who was responsible for the Preliminary Design and the Detail Design
• Daily checking and submitting design drawings from the Consultant which required the incorporation of the Clients requirements & specifications to the Construction Team Construction
• Interface/coordination monitoring with BCJV Quality, M&E, and Pretoria Construction Teams with reviews with the Sub Consultant and the Client for approval in terms of Design program
• Interface with the Electrical and Mechanical company (E&M JV) responsible for the rolling stock
• Interface with Operations and Maintenance company (O&M JV) responsible for future operational maintenance (15 years)