I am a C++ programmer with a Master in IT Management and Engineering specialised in 3D Applications and Video Games.

I worked for two years as a Virtools programmer (3D technology) and for five years as an IT Engineer in Education.

I have a strong knowledge of object-oriented programming; C++, Java, Python.



Mes compétences :

Art

Innovation

Programmer

Serious Game

Video game

3D

C++

POO