Ali NAJAR Electrical-Automation Engineer, graduated in 2011 from national engineers school of Gabes, I have started working within ALSTOM Thermal power since 04-2012 in EI&C engineer held position. During these years in this CCPP of Ghannouch I had worked in the maintenance of electrical systems like; excitation, alernator protections, transformers, static starting device, LV & HV motors, synchronizing sytem, firefighting system, LV & MV circuit breaker. I also grew aware of some issues experienced in the maintenance of some instruments like control valves and CP, CT, CL transmitters.



Mes compétences :

Corrective maintenance

Condition Monitoring

VHDL

QUALITY TRAINING

Programmable Logic Controller

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Matlab

Health & Safety

C++

C Programming Language

Assembler

Alstom international EHS passeport

Control valve

Transformers

Planned Maintenance

Calibration

oil analysis

major maintenance preparation

Risk assessment

Insulation

Health and Safety

Generators

Firefighting

Electrical Smart Plant Training

Communication skills

Circuit Breakers

CT scan