Ali NAJAR Electrical-Automation Engineer, graduated in 2011 from national engineers school of Gabes, I have started working within ALSTOM Thermal power since 04-2012 in EI&C engineer held position. During these years in this CCPP of Ghannouch I had worked in the maintenance of electrical systems like; excitation, alernator protections, transformers, static starting device, LV & HV motors, synchronizing sytem, firefighting system, LV & MV circuit breaker. I also grew aware of some issues experienced in the maintenance of some instruments like control valves and CP, CT, CL transmitters.
Mes compétences :
Corrective maintenance
Condition Monitoring
VHDL
QUALITY TRAINING
Programmable Logic Controller
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Matlab
Health & Safety
C++
C Programming Language
Assembler
Alstom international EHS passeport
Control valve
Transformers
Planned Maintenance
Calibration
oil analysis
major maintenance preparation
Risk assessment
Insulation
Health and Safety
Generators
Firefighting
Electrical Smart Plant Training
Communication skills
Circuit Breakers
CT scan