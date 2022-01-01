Najat BERKANI

Mes compétences :
incident management
building maintenance
SPECIFIC SKILLS
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Invoicing
Food & Drink Retail
Entreprises
Orangefield (Luxembourg) S.A.
- Office Manager & Head of reception
2011 - maintenantHead of reception: Supervising 3 receptionists stationed in 2 different locations, provided internal trainings
to administrative officers in order to cover receptionist holidays and/or sickness, assisting the managing
director with the recruitment process and conducting yearly periodic performance evaluations of
receptionists.
- Assisting in HR: receiving and dispatching CV's, organising interviews, preparing Employment
offers/contracts, attending some interviews
- Responsible of office stock
- Responsible of car fleet ;
- Assisting with the office move (Cloche d'Or to City Center) ;
- Organising internal move (acquisition of more office space and arrangement thereof) ;
- Negotiating contracts with service providers and suppliers ;
- Verifying invoices and re-invoicing to clients where applicable ;
- Organising internal and external events ;
- Implementing archiving system for the office ;
- Quarterly meetings with shared tenants for building maintenance and incident management ;
Orangefield (Luxembourg) S.A.
- Receptionist
2009 - 2011Welcoming and receiving clients ;
- Receiving and dispatching mail and messages ;
- Organising meetings and the availability of meeting rooms ;
- Maintaining office stocks (drinks, paper, brochures...) ;
- Booking trips for Management ;
- Providing Ad'hoc administrative help to the teams
Ikki Restaurant
- Hostess & Waitress
2008 - 2009- Opening of the restaurant
- Customer's reception
Hotel Bloom
- Hostess & Waitress
2008 - 2008 - Opening of the restaurant
- Customer's reception
Polyclinique de Parnasse
- Medical secretary
2007 - 2007Reception desk
- Managed appointments ;
- Managed internal and external mail for 9 doctors
CH Tubize
- Receptionist
2006 - 2007Reception desk:
- Reception desk
- Managed appointments ;
- Managed internal and external mail
- Managed admissions
Photolinéa
- Photographer
Photographer:
- Assisted for shots ;
- Managed the development et sale of photography's showing tourist sites
Danisco International
- Interim Assistant & Secretary
2004 - 2004Managed appointments and trips
Various
- Various
2002 - 2005Switzerland: worked in a restaurant and as a sales' assistant ;
- New-Caledonia: worked in a Hotel and a Restaurant ;
- Thailand: Designed clothes for a new brand
Quest Travel
- Travel Agent
Travel Agent:
- Organisation and sale of trips and travels
Bake and Bagels
- Sales Assistant
2000 - 2000Sold food at a grocery store
Formations
Centre De Culture Et Formation (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles2006 - 2007Centre Culture et Formation - Medical secretary,