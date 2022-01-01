Menu

Najat BERKANI

LUXEMBOURG

En résumé

Mes compétences :
incident management
building maintenance
SPECIFIC SKILLS
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Invoicing
Food & Drink Retail

Entreprises

  • Orangefield (Luxembourg) S.A. - Office Manager & Head of reception

    2011 - maintenant Head of reception: Supervising 3 receptionists stationed in 2 different locations, provided internal trainings
    to administrative officers in order to cover receptionist holidays and/or sickness, assisting the managing
    director with the recruitment process and conducting yearly periodic performance evaluations of
    receptionists.
    - Assisting in HR: receiving and dispatching CV's, organising interviews, preparing Employment
    offers/contracts, attending some interviews
    - Responsible of office stock
    - Responsible of car fleet ;
    - Assisting with the office move (Cloche d'Or to City Center) ;
    - Organising internal move (acquisition of more office space and arrangement thereof) ;
    - Negotiating contracts with service providers and suppliers ;
    - Verifying invoices and re-invoicing to clients where applicable ;
    - Organising internal and external events ;
    - Implementing archiving system for the office ;
    - Quarterly meetings with shared tenants for building maintenance and incident management ;
    - Implementing archiving system for the office

  • Orangefield (Luxembourg) S.A. - Receptionist

    2009 - 2011 Welcoming and receiving clients ;
    - Receiving and dispatching mail and messages ;
    - Organising meetings and the availability of meeting rooms ;
    - Maintaining office stocks (drinks, paper, brochures...) ;
    - Booking trips for Management ;
    - Providing Ad'hoc administrative help to the teams

  • Ikki Restaurant - Hostess & Waitress

    2008 - 2009 - Opening of the restaurant
    - Customer's reception

  • Hotel Bloom - Hostess & Waitress

    2008 - 2008 - Opening of the restaurant
    - Customer's reception

  • Polyclinique de Parnasse - Medical secretary

    2007 - 2007 Reception desk
    - Managed appointments ;
    - Managed internal and external mail for 9 doctors

  • CH Tubize - Receptionist

    2006 - 2007 Reception desk:

    - Reception desk
    - Managed appointments ;
    - Managed internal and external mail
    - Managed admissions

  • Photolinéa - Photographer

    2005 - 2005 Photolinéa

    Photographer:

    - Assisted for shots ;
    - Managed the development et sale of photography's showing tourist sites

  • Danisco International - Interim Assistant & Secretary

    2004 - 2004 Managed appointments and trips

  • Various - Various

    2002 - 2005 Switzerland: worked in a restaurant and as a sales' assistant ;
    - New-Caledonia: worked in a Hotel and a Restaurant ;
    - Thailand: Designed clothes for a new brand

  • Quest Travel - Travel Agent

    2001 - 2001 Quest Travel

    Travel Agent:

    - Organisation and sale of trips and travels

  • Bake and Bagels - Sales Assistant

    2000 - 2000 Sold food at a grocery store

Formations

  • Centre De Culture Et Formation (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2006 - 2007 Centre Culture et Formation - Medical secretary,

Réseau