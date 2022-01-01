Menu

Najat FATRI

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • OMCI METAL / AFCI METAL / UTES METAL - Magasiniere

    1994 - maintenant

  • OMCI METAL / AFCI METAL / UTES METAL - Service magasiniere

    1994 - maintenant

Formations

  • EPIC : Ecole Professionnelle D'Informatique (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2008 - maintenant Technicien en Gestion Informatique

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel