Najia EL JAOUHARI

Bois Colombes2000 - maintenantRevenue & Cost Assurance Technical Analyst
- Responsible for end-to-end financial aspects from roaming business in the Revenue & Cost Assurance department
- All accounting transactions in Oracle Financials (revenue, cost, invoicing and payment)
- Financial Analysis for cost & revenue trends with financial recommendations
- Working capital management for roaming activity and related dunning activities
- Sarbanes-Oxley compliance for roaming controls (implementation and maintenance)
Project activities
- Implementation of an automated netting process between payable and receivable in Oracle Financials
- Implementation of internal roaming Financial Clearing
- Implementation of an automatic interfacing for payable and receivable with Oracle Financials