Najia EL JAOUHARI

Bois Colombes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Confident
Motivated
Orientation
self motivated

Entreprises

  • Mobistar - Revenue & Cost Assurance Technical Analyst

    Bois Colombes 2000 - maintenant Revenue & Cost Assurance Technical Analyst
    - Responsible for end-to-end financial aspects from roaming business in the Revenue & Cost Assurance department
    - All accounting transactions in Oracle Financials (revenue, cost, invoicing and payment)
    - Financial Analysis for cost & revenue trends with financial recommendations
    - Working capital management for roaming activity and related dunning activities
    - Sarbanes-Oxley compliance for roaming controls (implementation and maintenance)

    Project activities
    - Implementation of an automated netting process between payable and receivable in Oracle Financials
    - Implementation of internal roaming Financial Clearing
    - Implementation of an automatic interfacing for payable and receivable with Oracle Financials

Formations

  • Haute Ecole Lucia De Brouckere (Schaerbeek)

    Schaerbeek 1992 - 1995 Comptabilité - Option Fiscalité

