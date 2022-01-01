Menu

Najib AMRANI

Casablanca

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SOAP
OCS
Management de la qualité
Billing
Architecture SOA
XML
Webservices
GSM
SS7
LTE
IMS
Gestion de projet
Java
Microsoft Project
PL/SQL
SQL
Shell
UNIX
Oracle
Télécommunications
Système d'information

Entreprises

  • Inwi - Project Manager

    Casablanca 2011 - maintenant Managing IN Projects in Core Network :
    1. Huawei OCS Extension.
    2. Huawei URP Extension.
    3. ATM recharge for INWI.
    4. Interactive IVR Portal
    ...

  • [HPS] Hightech Payment Systems - Project Engineer

    2010 - 2011 Mission long duartion in India (Noida) with "Nucleus Software" (HPS Partner)
    to Integrate and adapt PowerCARD-Switch for a "Shinsei" Japanese Bank ,
    PowerCARD-Switch is a product which manage electronic payment transactions via ATM banking cards

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Project Leader

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Responsibilities:
    =================
    + Manage, Follow and report IN projects
    + Provide clear transition plan from Deployment to Maintenance stages for new features and contracts
    + Day-to-day contact with customer for control and technical support.
    + Assists in Customer Critical Incident reviews and drives for resolution
    + Transfer technical knowledge to Services staff during the job training or more formal courses
    + Support for maintenance and ensure the quality of interventions/operations on site.
    + Preparation of "Decision Review” to validate different project milestones.
    + Analyse risks and propose mitigation related to new Product introduction
    + Participates in regional project reviews, representing projects and sharing experience
    + Organize and facilitate meetings with various stakeholders.
    + Coaching and training team members.
    + Coordination between various teams involved in the project.
    + Project and competences transfer between sites (Delhi, Orvault, Barcelona, Stuttgart)

    Achievements (Project Leader):
    ==============================
    Mauritel (Mauritania): Corrective & Préventive Maintenance, Data charging Introduction, P2P Restriction into intra profile …
    Africell (Burundi): Corrective & Préventive Maintenance, GPRS Introduction (Camel Phase 3) …
    Sonatel (Guinee Bissau): Maintenance, Data charging Introduction, cityzone Implemenation…
    Libertis (Gabon): Corrective & Préventive Maintenance, Migration PPS422 -> PP432 …
    Orange (Réunion & Mayotte): Corrective Maintenance, Platform Extension …

  • Alcatel-Lucent - IN Engineer

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Development, Installation and configuration of IN services for projects :
    Ghana Telecom [Ghana] and MTN Loteny [Ivory Coast]

Formations

  • ESC Lille

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Project and Programme Management

  • Ecole Mohammedia D'Ingénieurs (EMI) (Rabat)

    Rabat 2002 - 2005 Computer science