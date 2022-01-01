Najib AMRANI

Mes compétences :
SOAP
OCS
Management de la qualité
Billing
Architecture SOA
XML
Webservices
GSM
SS7
LTE
IMS
Gestion de projet
Java
Microsoft Project
PL/SQL
SQL
Shell
UNIX
Oracle
Télécommunications
Système d'information
Entreprises
Inwi
- Project Manager
Casablanca2011 - maintenantManaging IN Projects in Core Network :
1. Huawei OCS Extension.
2. Huawei URP Extension.
3. ATM recharge for INWI.
4. Interactive IVR Portal
[HPS] Hightech Payment Systems
- Project Engineer
2010 - 2011Mission long duartion in India (Noida) with "Nucleus Software" (HPS Partner)
to Integrate and adapt PowerCARD-Switch for a "Shinsei" Japanese Bank ,
PowerCARD-Switch is a product which manage electronic payment transactions via ATM banking cards
Alcatel-Lucent
- Project Leader
Paris2007 - 2009Responsibilities:
=================
+ Manage, Follow and report IN projects
+ Provide clear transition plan from Deployment to Maintenance stages for new features and contracts
+ Day-to-day contact with customer for control and technical support.
+ Assists in Customer Critical Incident reviews and drives for resolution
+ Transfer technical knowledge to Services staff during the job training or more formal courses
+ Support for maintenance and ensure the quality of interventions/operations on site.
+ Preparation of "Decision Review” to validate different project milestones.
+ Analyse risks and propose mitigation related to new Product introduction
+ Participates in regional project reviews, representing projects and sharing experience
+ Organize and facilitate meetings with various stakeholders.
+ Coaching and training team members.
+ Coordination between various teams involved in the project.
+ Project and competences transfer between sites (Delhi, Orvault, Barcelona, Stuttgart)