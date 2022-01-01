Retail
Najib BOUSKOUR
Najib BOUSKOUR
CASABLANCA
Entreprises
VINCI ENERGIES (CEGELEC)
- Chef de Centre d'Activités (Business Unit Manager)
2010 - maintenant
VINCI ENERGIES (CEGELEC)
- Chef de Projets (Project Manager)
2009 - 2010
IB Control Maroc
- Ingénieur Projet (Project Engineer)
2006 - 2008
Formations
Rouen Business School
Rouen
2008 - 2009
Master of Business Administration (MBA)
Virginia Polytechnic Institute And State University
Blacksburg
2004 - 2006
Master's Degree
Electrical Engineering
Virginia Polytechnic Institute And State University
Blacksburg
2000 - 2004
Bachelor's Degree
Electrical Engineering
