Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Naouel ASCHI
Ajouter
Naouel ASCHI
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Advise
- Responsable RH
2018 - maintenant
SPB
- Chargée RH
Le Havre
2013 - 2018
SPB Isc
- Assistante de direction
Le Havre
2010 - 2013
Pro2c
- Responsable de Pôle
2003 - 2010
Téléperformance
- Assistante administrative
Asnières sur Seine
2001 - 2002
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bertrand CIROT
Elkiouas YACINE
Fabien GRENECHE
Guillaume ROGE
Imen HAJRI
Matthieu ESCANDE
Mohammed Yassine GHARBI
Nathalie BASTIDE
Walid CHOKRI