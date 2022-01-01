Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nassim Abdelhak MEGARTSI
Ajouter
Nassim Abdelhak MEGARTSI
ALGER
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Batenco centre
- Assistant pdg charg du controle de gestion et budget
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Amine Douib DOUIB
Aymen DAKHLAOUI
Djamel ZERROUK
Hichem BOULAHBEL
Mohamed Amine BOUALAM
Redouane BOUAYAD
Yacoub BEZBIQ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z