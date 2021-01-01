Retail
Nathalie DESMAISONS
Nathalie DESMAISONS
Exploitation Transports
International Paper Saint-Amand SAS
Exploitation Transports
Saint-Amand
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
International Paper Saint-Amand SAS
- Exploitation Transports
Technique | Saint-Amand (23200)
2013 - maintenant
GROUPE HAMELIN - OXHAM
- Formateur et Support Terrain SAP WM/MM- Gestionnaire de Base de données - Gestion Sous-Traitance
Technique |
2010 - 2012
ELIDIS BOISSONS SERVICES Strasbourg - Caen -Toulouse (filiale Kronenbourg)
- KEY USER SAP -Technicienne Logistique - Approvisionneur
2005 - 2007
RASTELLO BUTAGAZ 14500 VIRE
- RESPONSABLE GESTION COMMERCIALE ET LOGISTIQUE
1996 - 2001
Formations
AIFCC - Caen
Caen
2012 - 2013
Certifications anglais -FORMATION ANGLAIS
--> Objectif : atteindre le maxi du niveau B2 en Juin 2013
Ecole De Gestion Et De Commerce
Saint Lô
2004 - 2005
LOGISTICIEN AGRO ALIMENTAIRE
Réseau
Alexandre GUILLEVIN
Alexia KRIEF
Aloysia AYO
Gilles SOYER
Hervé DULAIRE
Joëlle RIOCHE
Luc POYER
Manuel POZA
Pierre Marie ZWENGER