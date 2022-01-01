Menu

Nathalie FAURE

  • AFPIA LYON
  • Responsable Formation Continue

Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AFPIA LYON - Responsable Formation Continue

    Ressources humaines | Lyon (69000) 2018 - maintenant

  • CCI Formation Lyon - Chef de Produits

    Ressources humaines | Lyon 1991 - 2018

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

