Nathalie QUINTOS
Nathalie QUINTOS
TALENCE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hostellerie Géraud de Graves
- Directrice
2012 - maintenant
Géant Casino
- Sommelier-Conseiller en vins
Saint-Étienne
2006 - 2011
Julien de Savignac
- Responsable de magasin
2004 - 2005
Métro Cash and Carry France
- Chef de rayon cave
Commercial | Nanterre
1998 - 2003
Formations
Institut Catholique De Toulouse (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2006 - maintenant
Diplôme Universitaire d'Etudes Théologiques
Licence en cours d'acquisition
Lycée Hotelier De Bordeaux Talence
Talence
1984 - 1987
CAP et BEP
Hotellerie et sommellerie - CAP cuisine
CAP restaurant
CAP sommelier (Major de promotion)
Bep services (restaurant et des étages)
Réseau
Françoise BRIAN
Paviot LAURENT
Pierre DEPRECQ
