Nathalie QUINTOS

TALENCE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Hostellerie Géraud de Graves - Directrice

    2012 - maintenant

  • Géant Casino - Sommelier-Conseiller en vins

    Saint-Étienne 2006 - 2011

  • Julien de Savignac - Responsable de magasin

    2004 - 2005

  • Métro Cash and Carry France - Chef de rayon cave

    Commercial | Nanterre 1998 - 2003

Formations

  • Institut Catholique De Toulouse (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2006 - maintenant Diplôme Universitaire d'Etudes Théologiques

    Licence en cours d'acquisition

  • Lycée Hotelier De Bordeaux Talence

    Talence 1984 - 1987 CAP et BEP

    Hotellerie et sommellerie - CAP cuisine
    CAP restaurant
    CAP sommelier (Major de promotion)
    Bep services (restaurant et des étages)

