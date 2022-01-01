Retail
Nathalie SIMONET
Nathalie SIMONET
LYON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Humanitaire
Entreprises
IMS Entreprendre pour la cité
- Bénévole au service responsabilité sociétale et environnementale PME-PMI
2006 - 2006
SOS Médecins
- Régulation
2004 - maintenant
Caisse d'Epargne
- Agent commercial
1999 - 2006
Formations
Ecole Internationale De Commerce Et Développement 3A EICD 3A
Lyon
2006 - 2008
développement-commerce international
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Bron
2001 - 2005
Lycée Edouard Herriot
Lyon
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Alexandra POTARD
Antoine DE VAUBERNIER
Gora FAYE
Isabelle PLANTIER
Mamadou Dicko NDIAYE
Orianne SIMONET
Renaud GUIU
Tate MÉLANIE