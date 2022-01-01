Retail
Nathalie TYSON
Nathalie TYSON
LYON
Entreprises
En coordination avec Agnès Kalita
- Intervenante en Méthode Educative, Développementale et Comportementale
2012 - maintenant
Association Action Autisme
- Intervenante en Méthode Educative, Développementale et Comportementale
2012 - 2012
Education Nationale
- Auxiliaire de Vie Scolaire
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Université Paul Valery Montpellier 3 (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2011 - 2012
Master 1
Université De Genève FPSE - Genève (Genève)
Genève
2009 - 2011
Bachelor
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Bron
2005 - 2008
Licence
Réseau
Agnès KALITA-MAERTENS
Antoine MICHARD
Cécile GLAS
Fatiha BELABED
Guillaume SAINT-ETIENNE
Karine TYSON
Portail Internet APAHO
Vincent LANDAIS-LE BEC