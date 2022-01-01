Menu

Nathalie VALDENAIRE

Logelheim

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Intégrer une fonction de responsable administratif et financier au sein de votre Direction Administrative et Financière ou Direction Générale

Mes compétences :
Leadership
AUTONOME
ORGANISER
mon expérience
eMarketing
branding
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop
PROFIL ENTREPRENEURIAL PRO ACTIVE
MARKETING STRATEGIQUE
MARKEITNG OPERATIONNEL
Droit des sociétés
Droit social
Audit financier
Gestion
Droit du travail
Analyse stratégique
Analyse financière

Entreprises

  • Petite-Entreprise.net - CONSEILS AUX ENTREPRISES

    Logelheim 2016 - maintenant Type de mission : aide et soutien aux chefs d’entreprise de la création, du développement à la situation de crise.
    Actions et objectifs : Etude et analyse globale avec business plan prévisionnel dont l’objectif est de pouvoir proposer des solutions, une valeur ajoutée aux entrepreneurs avec des impacts sur le CA, la rentabilité…

  • BENZAS SERVICES - Management de transition

    2013 - 2016 Type de mission : Sauvetage SARL en crise avant DCP (déclaration de cessation de paiement).
    Actions et objectifs : Etude du secteur et de l’entreprise pour dégager une analyse financière et opérationnelle.
    Les actions ont porté sur la stratégie de développement par une restructuration des activités et l’affiliation au réseau de franchise ‘TOP GARAGE/GROUPAUTO’ (process achat avec centrale, éléments de communication packagés), gestion comptable et administrative, management de l’organisation. Résultat : augmentation du CA, seuil de rentabilité atteint et dépassé, retour à la trésorerie, gain de productivité, gestion des achats optimale...

  • LA MAISON - CHEF D'ENTREPRISE

    2010 - 2013 REPRISE ET DEVELOPPEMENT D’UNE ENTREPRISE DE RESTAURATION EN DIFFICULTE
    2010/2013 MAISON TPE, 6 employés, secteur restauration commerciale
    Type de mission : Acquisition SARL en crise avant DCP (déclaration de cessation de paiement).
    Actions et objectifs : Etude de marché pour créer une identité de marque, titre d’état ‘Maître Restaurateur’. Présentation du business plan prévisionnel et choix des statuts pour le financement. Gestion globale de l’exploitation. L ’acquisition de ce FDC à potentiel avec un investissement faible et mon expérience en restauration m’a permis de rendre cette exploitation rapidement rentable. Vente avec plus valu conséquente.

  • Sodexo - Responsable Marketing et Communication

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2006 - 2010 2006-2010 Score Groupe, filiale Sodexo France, secteur restauration hors foyer
    www.sodexo.fr
    Type de mission : Gestion de projets
    Actions et objectifs : Elaboration et suivi du plan d’action marketing et communication en BtoB et BtoC.
    L’objectif était de redynamiser (refonte charte graphique, site web, communication institutionnelle…) et développer ( plaquette commerciale ciglée, outils d’aide à la vente…) les différentes marques du Groupe (9 entités sur 3 segments : entreprise, santé, et scolaire). Projets diverses et transversaux avec l’ensemble des directions du Groupe. Liaison opérationnelle sur l’ensemble des sites (240 sur le réseau national).

  • CENTRAL TEST - Chargée d'affaires internet

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Mission : Développer une entité avec ses différentes activités sur un marché fort concurrentiel, définir les leviers de croissance
    Augmentation des parts de marché du partenariat France
    Responsable portefeuille grands comptes
    Veille et actions en emarketing : Création offre promotionnelle BtoC type bannière via partenariat BtoB, mailing...

  • ACCOR COMPAGNIE DES WAGONS LITS - Chargée de projet

    2004 - 2005 GROUPE ACCOR, Co-branding (Haägen-dazs/Wagons-lits)
    o Refonte de la stratégie de distribution et commercialisation
    o Analyse des ventes : ratio, variation, écart budget et prévisionnel, (25% CA d’augmentation)
    o Process de sensibilisation au circuit de distribution

Formations

  • Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2016 - 2017 MRC Mangement, Risques et Contrôles

    Dans la continuité de mon parcours en Gestion Master II, et forte de six ans d'expériences comme conseil en gestion d'entreprises pour les dirigeants de société type TPE/PME (management de transition, chef d'entreprise...), je rejoins en Septembre 2016 l'enseignement du MBA MRC (management, risques et contrôles) à Paris Dauphine. Le rythme est adapté au salariat avec un vendredi/samedi tous le

  • Metropolitan Manchester University (Manchester)

    Manchester 2007 - 2007 Metropolitan Manchester University (Angleterre)

  • IFAG

    Paris 2006 - 2009 MASTER II

    GESTIONNAIRE DE CENTRE DE PROFITS
    école de commerce IFAG PARIS titre d'état

  • IFAG Paris Business School

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Bachelor Assistant Manager (Bac+3)

  • Lycée Hotelier Jean Quarre

    Paris 2003 - 2005 BTS EN HOTELLERIE ET RESTAURATION

    Option Gestion

  • IFAG

    Paris 2003 - 2005 Bachelor Assistant Manager

    BTS en Gestion des entreprises

Réseau