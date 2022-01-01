Menu

Nathalie VALERIOLA

COURBEVOIE

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • - AMUNDI - Asset Management - - Chargée de communication Corporate & Produits

    2010 - 2011

  • PUBLICICIS CONSEIL - - Directrice Conseil -

    1999 - 2006

  • J. WALTER THOMPSON - - Planning Stratégique -

    1996 - 1999

  • McCANN ERICKSON Paris - - Directrice de Clientèle -

    1991 - 1994

  • SAATCHI & SAATCHI - - Commerciale -

    Saint-Denis 1988 - 1991

Formations

  • HEC (Jouy En Josas)

    Jouy En Josas 1986 - 1988 MBA - Marketing/Communication

