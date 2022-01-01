Retail
Nathalie VALERIOLA
Nathalie VALERIOLA
COURBEVOIE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
- AMUNDI - Asset Management -
- Chargée de communication Corporate & Produits
2010 - 2011
PUBLICICIS CONSEIL
- - Directrice Conseil -
1999 - 2006
J. WALTER THOMPSON
- - Planning Stratégique -
1996 - 1999
McCANN ERICKSON Paris
- - Directrice de Clientèle -
1991 - 1994
SAATCHI & SAATCHI
- - Commerciale -
Saint-Denis
1988 - 1991
Formations
HEC (Jouy En Josas)
Jouy En Josas
1986 - 1988
MBA - Marketing/Communication
Réseau
Anne-Stéphanie PIERRY
Christine SUATON
Isabelle CROZE
Jean-Patrick HAUBERT
Jean-Paul ANDRIVET
Michel KOWALSKI
Olivier GEORGEON
Pénélope ALESSIO
Silvio ESTIENNE
Yvan BLANCHARD