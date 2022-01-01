Retail
Nathalie VANNOBEL
Nathalie VANNOBEL
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
ACMAPOR
- Assistante Direction
2002 - 2017
Assistante du président
Association RACINE
- Assistante Direction
1991 - 2002
TMF-Operating
- Secrétaire et Agent affrètement
1987 - 1991
Faille Mouty et CEV
- Secrétaire du président
1986 - 1987
Formations
AFPA Dunkerque
Dunkerque
2012 - 2013
BTS
Lycée Henri Wallon
Valenciennes
1984 - 1986
BTS
Réseau
Alice MACREZ DUVERNOIS
Brigitte IVANOV
Cédric BERNARD
Christele LECAMUS
Maxime LEMOINE
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT