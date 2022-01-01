Retail
Nathalie VERGEZ
Nathalie VERGEZ
NANTES
Entreprises
Enseignement supérieur et recherche
- Coordinatrice Relations Internationales
2011 - maintenant
Institut d'Economie et de Management - IAE / School of Economics and Management
Université de Nantes
FDI MATELEC
- Chargée Export / Gestion service commercial
La Motte-Servolex
2008 - 2009
LUBRIFIANTS ACCOR
- Chargée commerciale France et Export
2005 - 2008
PIERRE ET VACANCES / MAEVA
- Chargée des réservations tour-opérateurs anglais / groupes
2003 - 2004
Formations
IPAG (Nantes)
Nantes
2009 - 2010
ESTHUA (Angers)
Angers
1999 - 2002
Magistère de Tourisme et d'Hôtellerie
Réseau
Aurélie WALFISZ
Céline VARIN
Clément LEGRAND
Gwenhael BARAY
Marc Olivier ETOURNEAU
Marie BOURDON
Pascal STOLTZ
Sandra FLORET (LE SOMMIER)
Yannick CLEVEDY