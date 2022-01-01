Menu

Nathalie VERGEZ

NANTES

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Enseignement supérieur et recherche - Coordinatrice Relations Internationales

    2011 - maintenant Institut d'Economie et de Management - IAE / School of Economics and Management
    Université de Nantes

  • FDI MATELEC - Chargée Export / Gestion service commercial

    La Motte-Servolex 2008 - 2009

  • LUBRIFIANTS ACCOR - Chargée commerciale France et Export

    2005 - 2008

  • PIERRE ET VACANCES / MAEVA - Chargée des réservations tour-opérateurs anglais / groupes

    2003 - 2004

Formations

  • IPAG (Nantes)

    Nantes 2009 - 2010

  • ESTHUA (Angers)

    Angers 1999 - 2002 Magistère de Tourisme et d'Hôtellerie

