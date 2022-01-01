Menu

Nathalie VINCENDON

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Profil international (7 ans d’expérience à l’étranger).
Cadre tenace et impliquée, appréciée pour son aisance à s’adapter et reconnue pour sa capacité à résoudre rapidement les problèmes. Qualités interpersonnelles permettant de créer des liens solides avec les intervenants clés internes et externes.

Hard working and dedicated professional, working well in delivery-driven environments, across a range of industries, with 7 years of international experience.
I have the ability to think around problems and understand issues quickly and to build strong relationship with internal and external stakeholders. This has allowed me to create innovative solutions and get them delivered.

Mes compétences :
MS Office incl. Visio et Project
Bilingue (residence au Royaume-Uni depuis 7 ans)

Entreprises

  • Medical Professionals - Resp. Commerciale et Opérations

    2014 - 2015 - Développement commercial : gestion commerciale (1500+ hôpitaux/cliniques) et opérationnelle (80 sessions par an), formation commerciale de ressources techniques pour soutenir le développement commercial. Négociation et mise en place d’un partenariat avec un nouveau constructeur pour 2 nouveaux consultants. Création de partenariats grands comptes (industrie pharma, matériel médical et groupes hospitaliers). CA 800k€

    Conduite du changement : augmentation de la marge nette (+13% vs. 2014) suite à l’amélioration de la gestion des plannings et inscriptions et la migration du centre de formation.

    Management : gestion d’une équipe de 9 consultants dédiés à un grand compte. Recrutement des consultants (remplacements et nouveaux postes).

    Marketing/Com : Refonte complète du catalogue produit (design et contenu) et site web pour la formation continue. Redéfinition de la stratégie et redéveloppement du site web pour MPosium.

  • Regus - Chef de produit

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Basée a Londres. Adjointe au fondateur et directeur d'un nouveau programme d'adhésion, dédié aux institutions financières majeures : 5 millions de nouveaux membres et $200k de revenue sur 5 ans. Définition du produit, intégration dans les systèmes et processus existants puis déploiement au niveau global.
    Développement d'un réseau de partenaires tiers (business travel services) : prospection, négociation, signature des contrats. Plus de 250 sites signés dans plus de 70 pays. Formation et encadrement d'une personne pour les revues de contrat.
    Enquête, analyse et classement de 1500 centres Regus. Proposition d'une méthode durable pour l'audit permanent des centres, coordination des changements de l'application web.
    Coordination du projet avec les directions fonctionnelles du groupe (Operations, Légal, Informatique, Web Marketing).
    Définition des besoins et spécifications du site web dédié au produit et coordination avec les développeurs internes.
    Création du model de service client et intégration au reste du groupe. Organisation du lancement produit et création du contenu pour la formation des équipes (plus de 3000 personnes).

  • Technicis Group - UK Manager

    2011 - 2012 Basée a Londres. Création et lancement de la première filiale de cette société basée à Paris. Mise en place des outils et processus commerciaux et comptables. Définition de la politique de prix régionale. Prospection et développement commercial.

  • GE Healthcare - Product Specialist, UK & Scandinavie

    2008 - 2010 Basée a Londres. Responsable de la vente d’accessoires à haute valeur ajoutée: 2,5M EUR de revenu par an, démonstration et argumentaires commerciaux (utilisateurs), négociation (décideurs), réalisation des objectifs de vente. Négociation directe avec les fournisseurs européens. Formation des clients internes et externes.
    Management d'un projet et lancement du produit dédié UK : 53% des ventes totales sur 10 mois et exclusivité pendant 6 mois.

  • GE Healthcare - Regional Marketing Leader, UK & Scandinavie

    2007 - 2007 Basée a Londres. Gestion du portefeuille Accessoires (3000 réf.). Promotion des produits. Analyse des ventes, reporting. Campagnes. Amélioration du mix produits (focus sur les produits à marge élevée). Analyse de marché (meilleur positionnement produits, ventes en hausse).

  • GE Healthcare - Regional Marketing Leader, Afrique & Moyen-Orient

    2006 - 2007 Responsable des relations distributeurs. Prévisions de ventes. Politique de prix. Formations produits. Evènements et salons.

  • GE Healthcare - Analyste Logistique

    2005 - 2005

  • RENAULT S.A.S. - Apprentie, direction de la logistique

    2002 - 2003

  • Groupe CAT - Apprentie

    Boulogne Billancourt 2001 - 2002

Formations

  • ESILOG

    Rungis 2002 - 2003 Responsable en logistique

    Groupe AFT - IFTIM. Titre homologué Bac +4, contrat d'apprentissage

  • AFT - IFTIM

    Le Tremblay Sur Mauldre 2000 - 2001 BTS Transport

    contrat d'apprentissage

