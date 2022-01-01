Nathalie WEICK

Mes compétences :
back office
Payroll
Cash Management
security maintenance
login management
Taxation
Private Equity
Coala
Business Continuity Planning
Amadeus CRS
Entreprises
COBALT CAPITAL
- Office Manager & Executive Assistant to CEO
2004 - maintenant* General administration and back office for Management Company and Fund, (teamwork with
company CFO):
- Bank and cash management. ;
- Invoices and expenses treatment and payments. ;
- Payroll: pay statements edition and distribution, salary payments ;
- Accountancy: entering in accounting system of all data of the company. ;
- Monthly, quarterly and yearly social and fiscal statements processing, tax payments. ;
- Periodical drawdown or distribution letters to investors ;
- Internet site: updating and security maintenance. Extranet section dedicated to investors:
updating, individual login management and online release of confidential documents.
- Contribution to IT system and business continuity plan implementations. ;
- Office supply orders, negotiation and follow up of various contracts.
* Legal work:
- Minutes in French or in English (Board Meetings of the company as well as for its investee
companies). Minutes of weekly internal meetings. Minutes of Investment company Advisory
boards.
* Communication:
- Organization of investors' annual meetings. Investors relationships. ;
- Technical production of quarterly and annual reports of the Investment Company. ;
- Professional guides updating
* Secretarial Work
- P.A. to President/CEO, CFO and support to investment team (agendas, meetings, travel
organization, mail distribution, IT issues...)
- Various research on companies (press, yearly accounts etc...),contacts lists updating,
archiving.
- Office Manager
2004 - maintenant
LGV Capital
- Office Manager & Assistant to the French and British Managing Directors
1996 - 2004Private Equity company, subsidiary of the British Insurance Company
Legal & General (www.lgvcapital.com)
Executive Assistant to the French and British Managing Directors
* General administration and back office:
- Bank and cash management. ;
- Invoices and expenses treatment and payments. ;
- Payroll: pay statements distribution and salary payments ;
- Accountancy: collaboration with external accountant. ;
- Link with the head company in the UK, in particular with the Finance Department: monthly
reporting re. accountancy, legal matters, company management fee etc...
* Communication:
- Organization of complex investors' annual meetings. ;
- Professional guides updating
- Follow up with company PR agency
* Legal work:
- Preparation of yearly General Assemblies ;
- Minutes in French or in English (Board Meetings of the company and Minutes of weekly
internal meetings)
* Secretarial Work
- P.A to the French and British Managing Directors and support to investment team (agendas,
meetings, travelling organization, IT issues...)
- Archiving, office supply orders, negotiation and follow up of various contracts. ;
- internal documents, data bases, archiving, press and companies accounts research
- Office Manager
1996 - 2004
Groupe Natexis
- Executive Assistant
1995 - 1996Executive Assistant to investment team at Euro Synergies Management Fund (1995), and to the CEO
- Assitante
1995 - 1996
EUTELSAT
- Assistant
Paris1994 - 1994Collaboration with engineers of a satellite control centre and Assistant to the Head of Eastern
Countries Programme.