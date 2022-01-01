Menu

Nathalie WEICK

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
back office
Payroll
Cash Management
security maintenance
login management
Taxation
Private Equity
Coala
Business Continuity Planning
Amadeus CRS

Entreprises

  • COBALT CAPITAL - Office Manager & Executive Assistant to CEO

    2004 - maintenant * General administration and back office for Management Company and Fund, (teamwork with
    company CFO):
    - Bank and cash management. ;
    - Invoices and expenses treatment and payments. ;
    - Payroll: pay statements edition and distribution, salary payments ;
    - Accountancy: entering in accounting system of all data of the company. ;
    - Monthly, quarterly and yearly social and fiscal statements processing, tax payments. ;
    - Periodical drawdown or distribution letters to investors ;
    - Internet site: updating and security maintenance. Extranet section dedicated to investors:
    updating, individual login management and online release of confidential documents.
    - Contribution to IT system and business continuity plan implementations. ;
    - Office supply orders, negotiation and follow up of various contracts.

    * Legal work:
    - Minutes in French or in English (Board Meetings of the company as well as for its investee
    companies). Minutes of weekly internal meetings. Minutes of Investment company Advisory
    boards.

    * Communication:
    - Organization of investors' annual meetings. Investors relationships. ;
    - Technical production of quarterly and annual reports of the Investment Company. ;
    - Professional guides updating

    * Secretarial Work
    - P.A. to President/CEO, CFO and support to investment team (agendas, meetings, travel
    organization, mail distribution, IT issues...)
    - Various research on companies (press, yearly accounts etc...),contacts lists updating,
    archiving.

  • Cobalt Capital - Office Manager

    2004 - maintenant

  • LGV Capital - Office Manager & Assistant to the French and British Managing Directors

    1996 - 2004 Private Equity company, subsidiary of the British Insurance Company
    Legal & General (www.lgvcapital.com)
    Executive Assistant to the French and British Managing Directors
    * General administration and back office:
    - Bank and cash management. ;
    - Invoices and expenses treatment and payments. ;
    - Payroll: pay statements distribution and salary payments ;
    - Accountancy: collaboration with external accountant. ;
    - Link with the head company in the UK, in particular with the Finance Department: monthly
    reporting re. accountancy, legal matters, company management fee etc...

    * Communication:
    - Organization of complex investors' annual meetings. ;
    - Professional guides updating
    - Follow up with company PR agency

    * Legal work:
    - Preparation of yearly General Assemblies ;
    - Minutes in French or in English (Board Meetings of the company and Minutes of weekly
    internal meetings)

    * Secretarial Work
    - P.A to the French and British Managing Directors and support to investment team (agendas,
    meetings, travelling organization, IT issues...)
    - Archiving, office supply orders, negotiation and follow up of various contracts. ;
    - internal documents, data bases, archiving, press and companies accounts research

  • Legal & General Ventures SA - Office Manager

    1996 - 2004

  • Groupe Natexis - Executive Assistant

    1995 - 1996 Executive Assistant to investment team at Euro Synergies Management Fund (1995), and to the CEO

  • Eurosynergies Management - Assitante

    1995 - 1996

  • EUTELSAT - Assistant

    Paris 1994 - 1994 Collaboration with engineers of a satellite control centre and Assistant to the Head of Eastern
    Countries Programme.

    * Assistant and support work.

Formations

