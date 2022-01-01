Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nathalie YUNG
Ajouter
Nathalie YUNG
NANCY ET ENVIRONS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Daum
- Vendeuse
1987 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Aline ZIMMER
Cecile CLEMENT
Emmanuel SOUBRIEZ
Isabelle MENEZ
Michael FRANCOIS