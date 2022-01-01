Nathaly RUIZ

Phd Student in Physical Chemistry, I am very interested in working in the energy and recycling sector. My adaptability and my passion for travelling allows me to live multicultural experiences in Europe and Latin America.



I lead my different experiences in the characterization and process control in diver applications: oil dehydration, nanoelectronics and organic nanoparticles for information applications. My interest in discovering the different working universes of science lead me to choose my interships in: a research institute, a laboratory of applicative research and in industry.



Mes compétences :

Quality Control

worldwide experience

report writing

chemical analysis

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Office