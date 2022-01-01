Nathaly RUIZ

Menu

En résumé

Phd Student in Physical Chemistry, I am very interested in working in the energy and recycling sector. My adaptability and my passion for travelling allows me to live multicultural experiences in Europe and Latin America.

I lead my different experiences in the characterization and process control in diver applications: oil dehydration, nanoelectronics and organic nanoparticles for information applications. My interest in discovering the different working universes of science lead me to choose my interships in: a research institute, a laboratory of applicative research and in industry.

Mes compétences :
Quality Control
worldwide experience
report writing
chemical analysis
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Université Pierre et marie Curie - PHD Student in Li-ion batteries recycling

    2016 - maintenant

  • Université Pierre et marie Curie - Mission in Technological Valorisation in Technological Transfert Department

    2016 - maintenant

  • CEA-Grenoble (France) - Metrology Engineer

    PARIS 2012 - 2015 Commissariat à l'Énergie Atomique et Energies Alternatives (CEA)
    * Support and development/optimization of metrology for development of chemical
    mechanical polishing process for Nanoelectronics. Metrology for Process Quality control.
    * Work in a multidisciplinary team with CMP process and metrology engineers to define and
    implement the best solutions for CMP characterization and control.
    * Work in collaborative programs with industrial partners (STM, Fogale Nanotech)

  • Institut de Chimie de la Matière Condensée Bordeaux - Laboratory assistant

    2012 - 2012 * Organic synthesis of hybrids nanoparticles of FePt for hard discs ;
    * Characterization of hybrids nanoparticles of FePt by ICP, MET, DRIFT, DLS

  • INTEROC CUSTER - Laboratory assistant

    2011 - 2011 * Quality control and chemical analysis of oil samples passing through the dehydration
    process

    SKILLS -----

    * Languages :
    * French and Spanish : bilingual
    * English : fluent (TOEIC 890) ;
    * Computer software : * Windows, Microsoft Office, ChemDrew, Image J, Gwyddion ;
    * Communication : * Group presentation and report writing, in technical meetings

