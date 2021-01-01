Menu

Nathan CONIL

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Since I gratuated in 2010, I am working as a Sales engineer for Inergy automotive systems in Germany.

Over my study, I had the opportunity to work 6 months in the USA as a sales intern for Plastic Omnium auto exterior. I also spent 1 years in Germany as a double-degree student (Hof University) and 10 months as a sales and program intern (Inergy automtive systems Germany)

Specialties: automotive, business administration, delivery, english, french, german, languages, marketing, microsoft access, microsoft excel, microsoft office, microsoft outlook, microsoft powerpoint, microsoft word, pricing, project management, sales, sap, supply chain management,

Mes compétences :
Vente
Industrie automobile
International
Automobile

Entreprises

  • Plastic Omnium - Program Director China

    Levallois-Perret 2016 - maintenant

  • Plastic Omnium - Program Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2015 - 2016

  • Plastic Omnium - Sales Manager (Germany)

    Levallois-Perret 2012 - 2015 Programs under quotation, development and serial production phase

  • Inergy automotive systems, Plastic Omnium group - Sales Engineer (Germany)

    2011 - 2013 - Sales management on SCR programs
    - Quotation of new business opportunities

  • Inergy automotive systems - Sales engineer Junior (Germany)

    lyon 2010 - 2011 Customer center GM/Daimler/Toyota, Inergy Germany:

    - Associated sales management incl. negotiation (project in development phase)
    - Strong involvement in quoting new business opportunities
    - Sales & logistic coordination on prototypes and after sales activities

  • Decathlon - Job étudiant: Vendeur

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2009 - 2010 Durant ma scolarité en France, plusieurs expériences en vente dans la grande distribution. (Décathlon et Boulanger)

  • Inergy Automotive Systems Germany - Internship: Assistant Sales & Programs

    2008 - 2009 Soutient du Directeur de Customer Center GM, Daimler, Toyota
    Préparation des offres
    Evaluation des prix de ventes et de la profitabilité
    Soutient en management de Projet

  • Plastic Omnium Auto exterior US - Internship: Sales Assistant

    2007 - 2007 Support of Commercial Director for BMW

    Synthèses de couts pour la préparation de négociations
    Administrations des ventes
    « Key user » SAP Ventes et livraison

  • Boulanger Troyes - Job étudiant: Vendeur

    2006 - 2006 CDD de 4 mois en parallèle de mes études.

  • Decathlon - Stage: Vendeur

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2006 - 2006 Vente
    Entretient du rayon
    Gestion du stock

Formations

Réseau