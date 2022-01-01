Menu

Nathanaël ATTAR

Asnières-sur-Seine

Election législatives 2022

Energetic, motivated and passionate Enterprise Content Management, with significant digital – and legal - expertise and sales management. Combining relationship-building skills and result orientations, allowing to build up a long- term relationship with customers, as well as ensuring efficient team leadership.

Mes compétences :
WordPress
Nuxeo
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Alfresco

Entreprises

  • Smile, 1er intégrateur de solutions open source - Consultant ECM (Entreprise Content Mangement)

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2013 - maintenant Consultant ECM - Spécialiste DAM
    Consultant fonctionnel, déploiement de POC, paramétrages avancés et réponses aux appels d'offres; missions d' accompagnement DAM et GED; missions Avant Vente Grands Comptes : Carrefour, LVMH, Orange, Mars, Chantelle, DGAC, Groupe Covea...

  • ALCHEMY - Chargé d'Affaires

    PARIS 2012 - 2013

  • ALCHEMY - Chargé d'Affaires & Responsable Export

    PARIS 2011 - 2013 Chargé d'Affaires Resp. Commercial , vente de la solution open source Phraseanet, réponses AO
    (Grandes mairies et CG), Société générale, LVMH, Sanofi, Dior, Unibail

  • ALGOBA SYSTEMS - Chargé d'Affaires

    2010 - 2012 Chargé d'Affaires chez ALGOBA SYSTEMS

  • PIXPALACE, 1er Portail d'Agences Photos - Commercial

    2009 - 2010 Développement du portefeuille client auprès des Acheteurs Photos (Presse, Médias, Corporate, Agences de communications...)
    Suivi de la relation clientèle

  • ALGOBA SYSTEMS - Chargé d'Affaires

    2009 - 2011 Chargé d'Affaires pour Algoba, société de Digital Asset Management pour de Grands Clients
    industriels : négociations commerciales et juridiques ; réponse aux appels d'offres, prospection e
    resp. commercial ; Comptes : Groupe TF1, National Trust, Université Paris V, L'Oreal, Thales..

  • MARSH & AON - Chargé d'affaires Grands Comptes

    2005 - 2009 Négociations commerciales (Lignes de capacités d'assurance 300M EUR )
    Chargé d'affaires Grands Comptes - Conseil : trouver les solutions appropriées pour répondre aux besoins en matière
    Spécialiste Risques politiques d'assurances des grands risques industriels (CAC 40 et Fortune500).
    - Placement: rédaction et négociation des contrats d'assurance relatifs à la protection des
    contrats et investissements internationaux.

  • DELOITTE & TOUCHE - Consultant & Legal Risk Management

    2004 - 2005 Sécurité économique - Analyses risques/pays
    - Consultations juridiques sur la sécurité financière
    & Risques Financiers - Mise en place de procédures internes

  • CABINET D'AVOCATS DUMONTEIL - Juriste

    2003 - 2003 Consultations et dossiers contentieux en :
    - droit international privé
    - droit bancaire
    - droit des assurances (transport et maritime)

  • TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE DE PARIS - Juriste

    2002 - 2003 Rédaction des projets de jugement auprès des chambres internationales et du droit de la
    concurrence

Formations

  • Université Rennes 1

    Rennes 2010 - maintenant Chargé d'Enseignement sur les « Médias du futur: Innovations technologiques, Innovatons narratives »

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2003 - 2004 Mastère HEC spécialisé dans le Management des Risques Internationaux

    Mastère HEC spécialisé dans le Management des Risques Internationaux

  • ENASS (Ecole Nationale Des Assurances)

    La Defense 2003 - 2003 Certificat CNAM/ENASS en Assurance du risque international et transport

    Assurance des transport mariimes et aérien notamment

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin

    Lyon 2002 - 2003 DEA en Management des Activités Internationales

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2002 - 2004 Mastère Spécialisé

  • Université Paris 5 René Descartes

    Paris 2001 - 2002 DESS Droit De l'Exportation

    Major de Promtion

