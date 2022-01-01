Retail
Nathanael BEDJI
Nathanael BEDJI
ABIDJAN
Mes compétences :
Vente
Entreprises
COMPAGNIE EURO_AFRICAINE D'ASSURANCES
- Agent commercial
2012 - maintenant
proposer a la clientelle les produits de la societé d'assurance,etude de marché,pub.convaincre les potentiels souscripteur sur la qualité du produit de l'assurance.
"CAFE DE ROME"
- Croupier
2011 - 2012
disposer les jeton aux jeux de table et casino
Formations
ACADEMIE REGIONALE DES SCIENCES ET TECHNIQUES DE LA MER ARSTM (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2009 - 2011
Réseau
Abokan YANNICK
Ahmed FOFANA
Aka Marie France TANO
Athanase OKAINGNI
Eric Arnaud AFFI
Felicien NGORAN
Lohe NESSEMOU HONORE
Olive TANOH
Serge OSSOHOU
Yaya DIARRASSOUBA