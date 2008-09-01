Nathanael ROUSSEAU

Engineer, Repair and Development
"06/2019-currently"
Canada - Montreal (La Prairie)
Project Expeditor Engineer "06/2018-04/2019",
Portugal - Lisbon (Rio Maior + São João Das Lampas)
My role, together with the suppliers and SIEMENS team in France, is the Expediting for one project of electric mobile substations trailers.
Audit / Methods / Production / Project management / Quality
Emrald Cultural Institute : English Language
"01/2018-04/2018
Ireland - Dublin
Technical Supervisor : Product Manager + Technical Advisor Trouble Shooter "09/2016-01/2018"
France - Le Creusot
Notes and technical documentations for standard, procedures, project follow-up, risk analysis, definition of processes SAP, SW, nomenclature multilevel, range…)
In Charge of Industrialization "09/2015-09/2016"
France - Le Creusot
Notes and technical documentations for product industrialization, feedback of production, studies of problems in Pellinis test (Mechanical)
Calculation Technician R&D "10/2014-08/2015"
France - Lyon
Analatycal writing of design notes "UTO" (RCC-M). (nuclear fittings) Valve, swing check valve …
Study / Processes / Industrialization (apprenticeship UVHC - ISTV) "09/2013-09/2014"
France - Valenciennes (+ Douai)
Computer training course Robcad, (phl robotics, marks of collisions, ergonomics and implementation, hypothesis of processes). Design and mechanical calculation, study of implementation of an automated process, study and calculation of “retaquage”, study Farman shuttle, fuse grip…
Engineering and Methods / Study Office (apprenticeship LYON 1)
"08/2012-09/2013"
France - Bourg en Bresse (+ Lyon "Villeurbanne")
Development of study office, « mechanical design, mechanical tests, project management, industrialization, prototyping », ....
Charge of Industrialization (apprenticeship CFAI APMA)
"08/2010-08/2012"
France - Bourg en Bresse (+ Péronnas)
Machining Technician (apprenticeship CFAI APMA)
"09/2008-08/2010"
France - Ambérieu en Bugey (+ Péronnas)
Mes compétences :
Ingénierie
TopSolid
Génie industriel
Industrialisation
Microsoft Excel
Responsable Produit
Ingénierie des processus
SAP ERP
SolidWorks
Design produit
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
Gestion du temps
Travail d'équipe
Usinage
Nucléaire
ROBCAD
Ansys
Creo (Pro Ing)