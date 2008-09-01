Menu

Nathanael ROUSSEAU

Paris

En résumé

Engineer, Repair and Development
"06/2019-currently"
Canada - Montreal (La Prairie)

Project Expeditor Engineer "06/2018-04/2019",
Portugal - Lisbon (Rio Maior + São João Das Lampas)
My role, together with the suppliers and SIEMENS team in France, is the Expediting for one project of electric mobile substations trailers.
Audit / Methods / Production / Project management / Quality

Emrald Cultural Institute : English Language
"01/2018-04/2018
Ireland - Dublin

Technical Supervisor : Product Manager + Technical Advisor Trouble Shooter "09/2016-01/2018"
France - Le Creusot
Notes and technical documentations for standard, procedures, project follow-up, risk analysis, definition of processes SAP, SW, nomenclature multilevel, range…)

In Charge of Industrialization "09/2015-09/2016"
France - Le Creusot
Notes and technical documentations for product industrialization, feedback of production, studies of problems in Pellinis test (Mechanical)

Calculation Technician R&D "10/2014-08/2015"
France - Lyon
Analatycal writing of design notes "UTO" (RCC-M). (nuclear fittings) Valve, swing check valve …

Study / Processes / Industrialization (apprenticeship UVHC - ISTV) "09/2013-09/2014"
France - Valenciennes (+ Douai)
Computer training course Robcad, (phl robotics, marks of collisions, ergonomics and implementation, hypothesis of processes). Design and mechanical calculation, study of implementation of an automated process, study and calculation of “retaquage”, study Farman shuttle, fuse grip…

Engineering and Methods / Study Office (apprenticeship LYON 1)
"08/2012-09/2013"
France - Bourg en Bresse (+ Lyon "Villeurbanne")
Development of study office, « mechanical design, mechanical tests, project management, industrialization, prototyping », ....

Charge of Industrialization (apprenticeship CFAI APMA)
"08/2010-08/2012"
France - Bourg en Bresse (+ Péronnas)

Machining Technician (apprenticeship CFAI APMA)
"09/2008-08/2010"
France - Ambérieu en Bugey (+ Péronnas)

Mes compétences :
Ingénierie
TopSolid
Génie industriel
Industrialisation
Microsoft Excel
Responsable Produit
Ingénierie des processus
SAP ERP
SolidWorks
Design produit
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
Gestion du temps
Travail d'équipe
Usinage
Nucléaire
ROBCAD
Ansys
Creo (Pro Ing)

Entreprises

  • General Electric - Engineer, Repair and Development // Consultant

    Paris 2019 - maintenant Grid solutions (Renewable and Environment) "Energy" at Montreal (Canada)

    Engineer, Repair and development (Change Specialist) is responsible for development, implementation and maintenance of change control process to ensure the quality requirements in the manufacture and test of products devices.

    Key responsibilities essential functions include:
    • Initial issuance of system documents to all locations and personnel referenced in the documents, for making approved revisions, distributing, and removal of obsolete documents Coordinate program milestone documentation releases
    • Tracking and overseeing engineering change notices
    • Facilitate change review board meetings Interface with the various teams who are responsible for creating, changing or releasing engineering tools
    • Responsible for managing record retention.
    • Responsible for developing and maintaining a control system for updating the computer database as required.
    • Review and maintain accurate artwork files to support Manufacturing requirements.
    • Adhere to current Good Manufacturing Practices, ISO, CE and internal procedures and policies. Comply with EHS regulations and policies.

  • Siemens - Project Expeditor Engineer // Consultant VULCAIN INGENIERIE

    Saint-Denis 2018 - 2019 My role, together with the suppliers and SIEMENS team in France, is the Expediting for one project of electric mobile substations trailers in Portugal.

    Audit :
    o Human and industrial resources available & mobilizable,
    o The organization of the production workshops
    o Supply chain of our suppliers
    o Technical studies and industrialization studies
    ...

    Methods :
    o Construction, with the suppliers, of the assembly sequences of the trailers
    (planning, means of assembly and testing, implantations, ...)
    o Definition of associated industrial resources
    o Building of manufacturing schedules
    o Planning and organization of the work of the production teams
    ...

    Production :
    o Trailer production tracking
    o Production management scheduling
    o Create and issue a daily production report.
    ...

    Project management :
    o Creation of the list of the deliverables of our 2 suppliers.
    o Construction and updating of the "trailer manufacturing", review by SIEMENS, manufacture, delivery, commitments...
    o Establishment and follow-up of the delivery schedule of the trailers.
    ...

    Quality :
    o Ensure compliance with the SIEMENS and customer requirements.
    o Factory Acceptance Test.
    ...

  • Areva - Product Manager // Consultant VULCAIN INGENIERIE

    Paris La Defense 2016 - 2018 In the technical department of AREVA NP (FRAMATOME) Creusot Forge – Methods office / Industrialization department. My role, together with the team in place, is to ensure (correct) productions of the forging pieces (project TNI and HPC UK in particular).

    This position includes various missions which one required for the execution of forging, heat treatment and machining operation :

    o Analyze customer specifications and assess associated risks
    o Participate in the definition of the optimal processes to be implemented according to the means of production of Areva Creusot Forge (presses, furnaces / tarpaulins, horizontal lathes, vertical lathes, milling machines, ...) in close collaboration with the workshop services
    o Produce the technical documentation for the Customer
    o Prepare the internal documents necessary for launching and monitoring these fabrications
    o Monitor manufacturing in terms of quality, technique and finance
    o Write the experience feedback files (product quality monitoring)
    o Proposal of technical advice to manage nonconformities
    o Prepare launch meetings and events
    o Use of CFAO and MRP standard software packages.

    Contact with project managers, workshop workers (blacksmiths, operators, supervisors ...), machining methods, quality correspondents and customers.

  • Areva - In Charge of Methods / Industrialization // Consultant VULCAIN INGENIERIE

    Paris La Defense 2015 - 2016 Production of forging, heat treatment and machining operations :
    o Establishment of internal manufacturing documentation (internal manufacturing documents, ranges, follow-up sheets)
    o Using the Top Solid GPAO
    ...

    Implementation of the SAP ERP:
    o Participation in NEO awareness raising projects
    o Participation in "business" project platforms for the definition of new ranges and their structures
    ...

    Development of methodological tools for the classification of data :
    o Establishment of a schedule for management of absences from the technical service
    o Creation of an interactive workbook on the management of the range of products by user (allowing to search and print a document extraction at a given date without going through SAP)
    ...

  • Vulcain Ingénierie - Commissioning Engineer / Technical Supervisor Studies / Methods / Expediting

    NEUILLY SUR SEINE 2014 - 2020 Consultant :
    - France
    - Ireland
    - Portugal

  • Velan - Calculation Technician R&D // Consultant VULCAIN INGENIERIE

    Lyon 7e arrondissement 2014 - 2015 Following a request from EDF, the nuclear spare parts service, the analysis of some forty calculation notes on remote valve controls were verified according to the RCC-M code (design standard, materials, constraints ....)

    o Initiation to RCC-M volumes B and Z
    o Introduction to GED Acropolis (Research Management)
    o Introduction to AS400 management applicability
    o Introduction to the formalization of calculation notes.
    ...

    Calculations and notes are based on Excel files; some stress calculations must be checked by hand. In the case of repetitive processes, the creation of help modules is necessary for calculations and classifications of references to optimize working time.

    Remote control calculation notes:
    o Verification of mechanical resistance under seismic acceleration
    o Verification of the running behavior
    o Verification of the condition of the park
    ...

    Valve are considered as elements under pressure. They are subject to the DESP-ESPN. During their actions in a power plant, high pressure water and high temperature is moving in a circuit to which the body of the valve is coupled.

    Verification by analytical calculation or finite elements :
    o The sealing of the valve
    o Shutter shear
    o The maintenance of the stem
    ...

  • Renault - Study / Methods / Industrialization (apprentice)

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2014 Pre-project phase :
    o Analysis of functional needs (geometry, repeatability, occurrence ...)
    o Mechanical feasibility (ensuring that resources and technical resources were adequate)
    ...

    Studies phase :
    o Studies of various processes and choice of materials for aluminum support bases (customer requirements)
    o Design of numerical models for study (Catia / SolidWorks database)
    ...

    Realization phase :
    o Automation / depallalisation of doors (vehicles) from mechanical packaging
    o Automating and robotizing assemblies in a robotic cell
    ...

    Work phase :
    o Piloting and site monitoring (+ reverse engineering)
    o Reception of means and validation of products
    ...

    Production phase :
    o Steps to validate the performance of the means
    o Project status.
    ...

    Main constraints :
    o Limited budget, cost review on materials, more than 300 different digital models
    o Positioning actuated cylinders to compensate for thrust change.
    ...

  • High Technology Manufacturing - Engineering Methods an Study office (apprentice)

    2012 - 2013 Massive update:
    o Creation of a new range format gathering related data (assembly, default library ...)
    o Adding control of useful ribs by association of plans (highlighting risk scores and strengthening control to reduce the probability of variations)
    o Added redundancy control for series related to archiving digital programs
    ...

    Methodology and background work :
    o Redefinition and optimization of the control of data entries for the storage of tools and material (financial management, budget review)
    o Definition of batch material storage (the majority affiliated with the pre-ordered series "reservation system")
    o Creation of cards for the defects of controls (establishment of indices of performances)
    ...

    Studies and development :
    o Drafting specifications according to the needs of the client (freedom of modifications to the most suitable designs)
    o Digital design and validation of designs by digital assemblies
    o RDM simulation for validation of digital mockups
    o Meeting and project management, planning of tasks and definition of industrial needs
    ...

  • High Technology Maufacturing - In Charge of Industrialization in the mechanical workshops (apprentice)

    2010 - 2012 Prototype study (stainless steel buckling limitation "17-4 PH")
    (This is a prototype medical instrument for the maintenance and fixation of polyaxial screws for the correction of the spine) :
    o Realization of prototypes for surface studies
    o Vibration statistics based on minimum chips
    ...

    Quality / process procedures:
    o Examination of archives and modification of archiving
    o Definition of operating modes and standardization of tasks
    ...

    Prototyping and adjustments:
    o Implementation of traditional and digital machine tools
    o Adjustment (lathe, milling machine, machining center, wire cutting, erosion, grinding machine)
    ...

    Design :
    o Realization of a new presentation design (theme: a vision towards the future)
    o Numerous 3D creations digitally processed in order to feed the new website of the company.
    ...

  • SMD Mécanique Générale - Implementation of mechanical productions by various methods of material removal. (Apprentice)

    2008 - 2010 Implementation of machine tools :
    o Fixtures and adjustments of tools and supports
    o Adjusting the cutting speeds (depending on the vibrations)
    ...

    Computer Assisted Design and Manufacturing :
    o Modeling of parts and digital assemblies
    o Drawing and geometric tolerances
    ...

    Optimization of production :
    o Optimization of tooling costs
    o Optimization of trips to the shortest
    ...

    Prototyping and adjustment :
    o Various achievements of single parts
    o CNC setting (lathe, milling machine), grinding machine, key cutting machine, gear cutting machine, cutting tool, cutting machines, high output saw
    ...

  • Armée de l'Air - Technician Machining Trainee (BA 278)

    Paris 2007 - 2007 AEROSPACE PROJECT in French Air Force on Air Base 278
    Prototyping and Machining :
    o Various realization of prototyping
    o Programming learning
    o Setting Machining

Formations

Réseau