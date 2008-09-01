Nathanael ROUSSEAU

Engineer, Repair and Development

"06/2019-currently"

Canada - Montreal (La Prairie)



Project Expeditor Engineer "06/2018-04/2019",

Portugal - Lisbon (Rio Maior + São João Das Lampas)

My role, together with the suppliers and SIEMENS team in France, is the Expediting for one project of electric mobile substations trailers.

Audit / Methods / Production / Project management / Quality



Emrald Cultural Institute : English Language

"01/2018-04/2018

Ireland - Dublin



Technical Supervisor : Product Manager + Technical Advisor Trouble Shooter "09/2016-01/2018"

France - Le Creusot

Notes and technical documentations for standard, procedures, project follow-up, risk analysis, definition of processes SAP, SW, nomenclature multilevel, range…)



In Charge of Industrialization "09/2015-09/2016"

France - Le Creusot

Notes and technical documentations for product industrialization, feedback of production, studies of problems in Pellinis test (Mechanical)



Calculation Technician R&D "10/2014-08/2015"

France - Lyon

Analatycal writing of design notes "UTO" (RCC-M). (nuclear fittings) Valve, swing check valve …



Study / Processes / Industrialization (apprenticeship UVHC - ISTV) "09/2013-09/2014"

France - Valenciennes (+ Douai)

Computer training course Robcad, (phl robotics, marks of collisions, ergonomics and implementation, hypothesis of processes). Design and mechanical calculation, study of implementation of an automated process, study and calculation of “retaquage”, study Farman shuttle, fuse grip…



Engineering and Methods / Study Office (apprenticeship LYON 1)

"08/2012-09/2013"

France - Bourg en Bresse (+ Lyon "Villeurbanne")

Development of study office, « mechanical design, mechanical tests, project management, industrialization, prototyping », ....



Charge of Industrialization (apprenticeship CFAI APMA)

"08/2010-08/2012"

France - Bourg en Bresse (+ Péronnas)



Machining Technician (apprenticeship CFAI APMA)

"09/2008-08/2010"

France - Ambérieu en Bugey (+ Péronnas)



Mes compétences :

Ingénierie

TopSolid

Génie industriel

Industrialisation

Microsoft Excel

Responsable Produit

Ingénierie des processus

SAP ERP

SolidWorks

Design produit

Microsoft Office

Gestion de projet

Gestion du temps

Travail d'équipe

Usinage

Nucléaire

ROBCAD

Ansys

Creo (Pro Ing)