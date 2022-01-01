Nathaniel CHOUINARD

Solid background in open pit mining, with expertise in strategy, mine planning, and scheduling, as well as strong leadership, financial and business management skills.



I have 20 years of experience working directly with geologist, engineers, metallurgists, accountants and upper management executive. I can put a plan together that addresses all of their concerns and creates a sustainable way to increase productivity; and I can contribute significantly to the growth and efficiency of a mine over its lifetime.



Specialties : Operations Management | Strategic Mine Planning | COMET



Mes compétences :

Direction générale

Ingénierie