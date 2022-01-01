Menu

Nathaniel CHOUINARD

VICTORIAVILLE

En résumé

Solid background in open pit mining, with expertise in strategy, mine planning, and scheduling, as well as strong leadership, financial and business management skills.

I have 20 years of experience working directly with geologist, engineers, metallurgists, accountants and upper management executive. I can put a plan together that addresses all of their concerns and creates a sustainable way to increase productivity; and I can contribute significantly to the growth and efficiency of a mine over its lifetime.

Specialties : Operations Management | Strategic Mine Planning | COMET

Mes compétences :
Direction générale
Ingénierie

Entreprises

  • MineConcepts Inc. - Managing Director

    2012 - maintenant Consulting services for the mining industry.

  • Kombat Copper Inc. - Independent Director

    2012 - 2014 Kombat Copper Project consists of a past producing mine, mill and concentrator historically capable of processing 1,000 tonnes of ore per day. The project has more than 100 years of production history and is located in the Otavi Mountainland of northern Namibia, a region known for copper production from high grade deposits.

  • COMET Strategy - Strategic Planning Specialist

    2012 - maintenant

  • Labrador Iron Mines - Senior Vice President Projects

    2011 - 2012 Head Office
    Toronto, ON
    CANADA

  • IAMGold Corporation - Mine Manager

    remire montjoly 2006 - 2011 Mupane Gold Mine
    BOTSWANA

  • BREAKWATER RESOURCES - Manager/Superintendent

    2004 - 2006 Bougrine Mine
    TUNISIA

  • ARDOBEC - General Manager

    2002 - 2004 Quebec
    CANADA

  • TIMCAL Canada, IMERYS - Mine & Environment Superintendent

    1994 - 2002 Quebec
    CANADA

Formations

  • UQTR Université Du Quebec À Trois Rivières (Trois Rivières)

    Trois Rivières 2015 - maintenant Concentration Diagnostic et intervention organisationnel

  • Cégep De Thetford (Thetford Mines / Sherbrooke)

    Thetford Mines / Sherbrooke 1991 - 1994 DEC

    Mining Speciality - 3 years program

