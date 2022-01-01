Menu

Natia MELIKIDZE

TBILISI

En résumé

A innovative, dynamic and highly energetic business consultant with 5 years of progressive experience in project management and marketing research. Previously achieved rapid progression in major projects from the planning stage through to implementation and completion.
I am known for my excellent communication skills, perseverance, friendly attitude, organized approach and ability to work in a team.

Specialties:
Business consulting, Marketing consulting, Management Consulting, Business Development, Sales Management, Marketing Strategy.

Mes compétences :
Market Research
Marketing
Business Development
Strategic Management
Sphinx Software
SPSS
SPAD
Office Professional
Marketing plan development
International Management
Data Analysis
Études marketing

Entreprises

  • Geopard ltd - Managing Director

    2016 - maintenant GEOPARD est une société familiale spécialisée dans la création et fabrication artisanale de bijoux et accessoires en Géorgie. Nous utilisons essentiellement les techniques anciennes de la conception de bijoux en émail cloisonné.

  • EXPERTO LTD - Senior Business Consultant

    2011 - 2015 EXPERTO LTD, a consulting company active in marketing research, retail franchise development support, business plan development services and prospecting missions. EXPERTO LTD supports French and European companies in prospecting the Georgian and Caucasus markets...

    EXPERTO LTD is experienced in retail and distribution, agro-business, tourism, health and medical, etc.

  • GDE - Market Research Consultant (INTERNSHIP)

    2010 - 2010

  • Crédit Mutuel LACO - Communication & RSE (INTERNSHIP)

    Strasbourg 2008 - 2009

  • Youth Center Akhaltsikhe - Project Assistant

    2005 - 2007

Formations

  • IAE

    Nantes 2009 - 2010 Master's degree (Master 2)

  • IAE

    Nantes 2008 - 2009 Master's degree (Master 1)

  • Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University (Tbilisi)

    Tbilisi 2003 - 2007 Bachelor’s Degree

