Neji YOUSFI (YOUSFI NEJI)

Ever since I was a little kid, software development has been my passion. I still remember when I was in the primary school, sitting in front of an old Windows95 computer, with the BASIC cartridge loaded in, making it print "Hello, Neji" for the very first time. As I went through the BASIC tutorial, it was almost magic, being able to get the computer to do whatever I wanted, just by typing in these funny little symbols, limited only by my own imagination and ingenuity. Throughout middle and high school, I latched on to any ideas for projects I could get, moving from "Hello World" all the way to a simple First Person Shooter engine, with dozens of projects in between. I learned C, C++ then python tearing through any books I could find on anything remotely related to software development. I was insatiable.

This passion carried me through my education at ENIG. Here there were more resources available to me than I ever could have imagined as a kid. I studied new languages, algorithms, compilers, higher mathematics, all with pretty much the same fascination that drove me as a kid. And it was here that I learned truly how much there was yet to learn.

So, now, after graduating, this passion remains with me. There's certainly yet more to learn, yet more problems to solve, and yet more to build. And for this, I am very grateful.

Languages: C, C++, Java, Python