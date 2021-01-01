Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Nicolas ACHARD
Ajouter
Nicolas ACHARD
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Castorama LORMONT
- Chef de secteur Bois-bâti
2016 - maintenant
Castorama AGEN
- Chef de secteur bâti
2013 - 2016
Castorama
- Chef de rayon
Templemars
2010 - 2013
Castorama
- Vendeur Technique
Templemars
2005 - 2010
Formations
Lycée Pierre Caraminot
Egletons
2003 - 2005
BTS
Réseau
Blom-Andersen, Tim БЛОМ-AНДЕРСЕН, ТИМ
Cédric BERNARD
Eric GIBOT
Florian LOPEZ
Haro VAN PANHUYS
Mhamed AMANIS
Philippe MAGNANT
Stephane RICHIGNAC
Yann NORREEL