Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas BÉATSE
Ajouter
Nicolas BÉATSE
HEM
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Kiabi
- Directeur de Magasin
HEM
2009 - maintenant
Lidl
- Responsable Réseau
Strasbourg
2008 - 2009
Decathlon
- Responsable Univers
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2006 - 2008
Decathlon
- Responsable Exploitation
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2005 - 2006
Decathlon
- Responsable Univers
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2003 - 2005
Decathlon
- Merchandiser en Alternance
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2001 - 2003
Collections, plan DAO
Formations
IUP Commerce Et Vente
Lens
2001 - 2003
Maîtrise IUP
IUT Techniques De Commercialisation
Lens
1999 - 2001
DUT TC
DUT TC
Lycée Charles Francois Lebrun
Coutances
1998 - 1999
BAC
Réseau
Adrien FERRON
Agathe GUITTARD
Anne Catherine WAWRZYNIAK
Anne-Lise TREBERN
Catherine DA COSTA
Isabel NAUDIN
Mélanie MARSEAULT
Radia BOISSEAU
Stéphanie-élisabeth MARCOUILLIÉ
Sylvain CORDIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z