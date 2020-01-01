Menu

Nicolas BOURSICOT

SAINT MALO

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP
US GAAP
Microsoft Excel
Normes IFRS

Entreprises

  • Laboratoires Goëmar - Responsable Comptable

    SAINT MALO 2014 - 2014

  • Vallourec - Adjoint au Directeur Financier

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2014

  • Technicolor (Rennes) - Responsable Comptable

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2012 - 2012

  • Umbro France (Vitré) - Contrôleur de Gestion

    2011 - 2011

  • Provimi (Rennes) - Adjoint Responsable Comptable

    2010 - 2011

  • BCD Travel / Veolia / Nordex (IDF / Rennes) - Responsable Comptable

    2007 - 2010

  • Selective Beauty (Amsterdam) - Contrôleur de Gestion Pays-Bas - Belgique

    2005 - 2006

  • N.C.R. Financial Shared Service Center (Amsterdam) - Analyste Financier France - Belgique

    2001 - 2004

  • Cabinet d'Expertise Comptable (Paris) - Collaborateur Comptable

    1997 - 2000

Formations

Réseau