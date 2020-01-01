Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nicolas BOURSICOT
Ajouter
Nicolas BOURSICOT
SAINT MALO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SAP
US GAAP
Microsoft Excel
Normes IFRS
Entreprises
Laboratoires Goëmar
- Responsable Comptable
SAINT MALO
2014 - 2014
Vallourec
- Adjoint au Directeur Financier
Boulogne-Billancourt
2013 - 2014
Technicolor (Rennes)
- Responsable Comptable
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2012 - 2012
Umbro France (Vitré)
- Contrôleur de Gestion
2011 - 2011
Provimi (Rennes)
- Adjoint Responsable Comptable
2010 - 2011
BCD Travel / Veolia / Nordex (IDF / Rennes)
- Responsable Comptable
2007 - 2010
Selective Beauty (Amsterdam)
- Contrôleur de Gestion Pays-Bas - Belgique
2005 - 2006
N.C.R. Financial Shared Service Center (Amsterdam)
- Analyste Financier France - Belgique
2001 - 2004
Cabinet d'Expertise Comptable (Paris)
- Collaborateur Comptable
1997 - 2000
Formations
Université Rennes 1
Rennes
1990 - 1997
Réseau
Alexandra QUETARD
David JAMET
Fabien CLAIS
Frédéric LE DIGABEL
Guillaume REUX
Nathalie MASSON - WAYMEL
Paulo FERNANDES
Ronan LE SAINT
Société CENSEA
Sylvain LE PIVER