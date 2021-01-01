Nicolas DANEL

Software Leader on Myla, a middleware that aims at automating the microbiology lab and providing faster results, by interconnecting the different IVD systems and offering a consolidated view of the workflows and data to the health actors.



I’m in charge of all the SW activities, from design till test execution (estimates, planning, organization and resources, frequent reports to the project leader, documentation according to the project milestones and regulatory constraints).



I have a strong background in SW testing, and also contribute to the definition and optimization of our overall test strategy (tests at the right level, manual vs. automated tests), and to the definition and follow-up of key indicators to help understand our strengths and weaknesses.



Finally, I contribute to the improvement of the communication within the project team (business analysts, developers, testing teams), and to the overall improvement of our testing activities (procedures, documents, tools).



Mes compétences :

Bases de données

Gestion de projet

Informatique

J2EE

JAVA

Java j2ee

Management

MySQL

Mysql & Oracle

Oracle

PHP

Php MySQL

Programmation

Programmation Java