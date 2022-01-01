Menu

Nicolas FACELLO

NICE

En résumé

I have a previous experience in an aviation operations environment. Furthermore, I am meticulous with a distinctive team spirit, possessing flexibility and have excellent communication skills. I am willing to work on a shift bases, including nights, week-ends and holidays. I have a very good grasp, a quick and precise approach to work and are be able to work under pressure, being re¬liable and flexible.

Indeed I have to carry out all flight preparations, I do flight plans,but also RVSM authorization, Check all Fuel and Eurocontrol bills all operation job such as authorizations, landing, parking, catering, re-fuelling, transportation, customs & immigra¬tion etc. I also handle fuel requests, any operations which are executed by an FBO or handling service Arrangement of over flight, landing permis¬sions and airport slots. I have well managed, alone, a VAT exemption for fuel and RVSM authorization with CFMU, CO2 taxes management.


I accept to be posted in any city in Europa.

Please do not hesitate to contact me if you require further informa¬tion.

Yours faithfully
Nicolas Facello


Mes compétences :
ATPL (pilote de ligne)
Secouriste (croix Rouge)
Moniteur VTT
Public Transport
excellent communication skills
Value Added Tax
Linux

Entreprises

  • Aéroclub Carpentras - Pilote instructeur d'avion

    2012 - 2013 instruction pilote d'avion

  • Aéroclub Vauclusien - Pilote d'avion surveillance incendie

    2011 - 2011 avion de surveillance incendie pour le département 84

  • Laboratoire Agronomique - Pilote d'avion

    2004 - maintenant pilote de l'avion de la société (un biréacteur Dassault Falcon 20), pour des vols en Europe et Afrique

  • Aéro Sotravia - Pilote d'avion

    2001 - 2004 relais radio pour Radio France, France Télévision...pour les courses cycliste (tour de France...) et automobiles(24 h du Mans) en Europe

  • Aéroclub Vauclusien - Pilote instructeur avion

    1999 - maintenant instruction pilote d'avion

  • Transport'Air - Pilote d'avion

    1998 - 1999 pilote aux instruments d'un bimoteur en transport public, vols européens

  • Air Evasion - Pilote d'avion

    1995 - 1995 convoyage d'un avion monomoteur de France à l'Ile de la Réunion

  • Sud-Color peinture - Commercial

    1990 - 2004 commercial dans la plus grosse entreprise de vente de peinture automobile de France

  • AAPCA Fayence - Eleve pilote de planeur

    1987 - 1988 Brevet pilote de planeur à l'issue

Formations

