I have a previous experience in an aviation operations environment. Furthermore, I am meticulous with a distinctive team spirit, possessing flexibility and have excellent communication skills. I am willing to work on a shift bases, including nights, week-ends and holidays. I have a very good grasp, a quick and precise approach to work and are be able to work under pressure, being re¬liable and flexible.



Indeed I have to carry out all flight preparations, I do flight plans,but also RVSM authorization, Check all Fuel and Eurocontrol bills all operation job such as authorizations, landing, parking, catering, re-fuelling, transportation, customs & immigra¬tion etc. I also handle fuel requests, any operations which are executed by an FBO or handling service Arrangement of over flight, landing permis¬sions and airport slots. I have well managed, alone, a VAT exemption for fuel and RVSM authorization with CFMU, CO2 taxes management.





I accept to be posted in any city in Europa.



Please do not hesitate to contact me if you require further informa¬tion.



Yours faithfully

Nicolas Facello





Mes compétences :

ATPL (pilote de ligne)

Secouriste (croix Rouge)

Moniteur VTT

Public Transport

excellent communication skills

Value Added Tax

Linux